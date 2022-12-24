Pixel Wallpaper: Hier bekommt ihr alle Curated Culture-Hintergrundbilder aus der Google-App zum Download
Google spendiert den Pixel-Smartphones regelmäßig neue Hintergrundbilder, die von allen Nutzern über die Wallpapers-App heruntergeladen und auf den Homescreen gepackt werden können. Seit einiger Zeit steht die Serie unter dem Motto „Curated Culture“ und pickt sich in jedem Monat ein anderes spezielles Thema heraus. Wer die volle Sammlung haben möchte, bekommt hier alle 36 Hintergrundbilder des Jahres 2022 um Download.
Googles Designer waren auch in diesem Jahr wieder fleißig und haben abseits der neuen Pixel-Generationen und Android-Versionen auch der Pixel Wallpapers-App regelmäßig neue Inhalte spendiert. Über die Kategorie Curated Culture lassen sich diese auf den Pixel-Smartphones sehr einfach abrufen und anwenden. Doch alle anderen Nutzer schauen in die Röhre bzw. bekommen die Bilder überhaupt nicht zu Gesicht. Daher haben wir sie euch allesamt bereits zum Download angeboten.
In einzelnen, monatlichen, Artikeln haben wir euch über die neuen Hintergrundbilder informiert, eine Vorschau gezeigt und die aus jeweils drei Kunstwerken bestehende Sammlung zum Download angeboten. Und weil das wirklich gut ankommt und die Hintergrundbilder sehr abwechslungsreich gehalten sind, fassen wir die gesamte Sammlung zum bevorstehenden Ausklang des Jahres noch einmal zusammen. Hier findet ihr alle Wallpaper des Jahres 2022, die in der Pixel Wallpapers-App veröffentlicht wurden.
Jede Sammlung wurde von externen Künstlern erstellt, die zwar thematische Vorgaben hatten, aber ihren eigenen Stil sehr überzeugend einbringen durften. Auch in dieser Hinsicht kann man es als schöne Werbung für die einzelnen Künstler sehen, deren Webseiten wir natürlich auch in diesem Artikel verlinken. Klickt einfach auf die Künstlerseiten, auf den Download oder auf unsere Einzelgalerien.
Januar – irgendwo ganz neu
- Take Each Day: Take each day as it comes, and when it ends, rest easy knowing that you’ve done all you can.
- You Are The Universe: When the universe began expanding, you were a part of it, you still are, so keep expanding.
- Rising And Setting: The sun keeps rising and setting, the seasons keep changing, time keeps passing, there’s always a chance for a new beginning.
Künstler(in): Darren Thomas Magee
» Download | Alle Wallpaper im Überblick
Februar – Black History Month
- Music Makes People Feel: Music invites us to share a moment of joy, movement, and energy.
- Community Matters: Community elevates voices, brings everyone closer to each other, and makes people’s lives spark.
- Creative Wonders: Creativity is emerging around us; it’s a fusion of ideas and spontaneity.
Künstler(in): Aurelia Durand
» Download | Alle Wallpaper im Überblick
März – Weltfrauentag
- BONDS: Highlighting the beauty of familial bonds that we can lean on, learn from and grow with.
- LIGHT: This illustration celebrates female friendships and how they can be our light in the dark.
- INNER FIRE: Nurture your inner fire and watch the magic that can come from self-belief and self-love.
Künstler(in): Manjit Thapp
» Download | Alle Wallpaper im Überblick
April – Tag der Erde
- Appreciation of our Land: What happens if [we] appreciate the details? We take a new perspective: a humble position.
- Mother Nature: A kind character that nurtures us with the land; a woman that’s the beauty of our planet.
- Only one planet Earth: We’re surrounded by beauty. If we pay attention, we can appreciate and take care of it.
Künstler(in): Josefina Schargorodsky
» Download | Alle Wallpaper im Überblick
Mai – Asian Pacific Month
- In Community: By sharing our culture across our vastly diverse community, we connect and celebrate together. Illustrated by Sarula Bao.
- In Solidarity: In difficult times, we look to each other and offer one another aid, support and protection.
- In Strength: King of all beasts, the tiger represents our bravery.
Künstler(in): Sarula Bao
» Download | Alle Wallpaper im Überblick
Juni – Pride Month
- Celebrating uniqueness: Shining, queer energy is what makes us unique.
- Chain of Hopfe: The LGBTQIA+ community should exclude no one. Everyone is welcome to pride!
- Wear your Pride: Pride Month is an opportunity to wear your true colors.
Künstler(in): Yann Bastard
» Download | Alle Wallpaper im Überblick
Juli – Adventurin‘ is fun
- Grinnin: Adventurin’ is great, but it’s just so, so fun when accompanied by your best (froggy) buddies.
- Vibin: Adventurin’ is great, but it’s just so, so fun when accompanied by your best (froggy) buddies.
- Smilin: Adventurin’ is great, but it’s just so, so fun when accompanied by your best (froggy) buddies.
» Download | Alle Wallpaper im Überblick
August – Indigenous Day
- Helping Hands: To reclaim, celebrate and continue indigenous culture.
- Interconnected: Our indigenous communities are strong because of their people.
- Life and water: Healthy people, communities, wildlife and worlds!
Künstler(in): Gayle Uyagaqi Kabloona
» Download | Alle Wallpaper im Überblick
September – Hispanic Heritage Month
Künstler(in): COVL
» Download | Alle Wallpaper im Überblick
Oktober – Mental Health Day
Künstler(in): Burnt Toast
» Download | Alle Wallpaper im Überblick
November – Native American Month
- Community (Bees): Working together in balance and reciprocity is at the centre of the plants, foods and medicines that sustain us.
- Joy (Hummingbirds): One gift that hummingbirds carry is spreading joy: their presence is often fleeting, reminding us to savour each moment.
- Protection (Moose): Moose teach us that we would do anything to protect the ones we love.
Künstler(in): Morning Star
» Download | Alle Wallpaper im Überblick
Dezember – Disability Month
- A Daydream, Unmasked:Real freedom is to live without hiding.
- There is Room for Me here: There is enough room in this world for me, exactly as am.
- At Peace: Feeling grounded and centered at the moment.
Künstler(in): Morgan Harper Nichols
» Download | Alle Wallpaper im Überblick
