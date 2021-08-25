Android 12: Google veröffentlicht zweite vierte Beta für Pixel-Smartphones; behebt einige Probleme (Download)
Google hat erst vor gut zwei Wochen die vierte und letzte Android 12 Beta veröffentlicht und nun legt man auf dem Weg zur finalen Version noch einen letzten Zwischenstopp ein: Vor wenigen Minuten wurde die Android 12 Beta 4.1 veröffentlicht, die man vor die vierte Beta schiebt, um eine Reihe von Problemen zu beheben, die den Testern der vierten Beta keine Freude bereitet haben dürften.
Die zweite vierte Android 12 Beta ist da. Google legt erneut einen Zwischenstopp ein und schiebt ganz knapp vor dem Release Candidate und dem finalen Rollout noch eine weitere Version ein, die einige Probleme behebt und vielleicht auch entdeckte Sicherheitslücken schließt. Es kommt immer wieder vor, dass es auch bei solchen Releases funktionelle Änderungen oder gar Neuerungen gibt, also haltet nach der Installation des Updates die Augen offen, ob ihr Anpassungen entdeckt 🙂
Hier die kurze Liste der behobenen Probleme, die man offiziell im Changelog erwähnt.
- Fixed an issue that caused some devices to get stuck in a boot loop after restarting the device. (Issue #193789343)
- Fixed an issue where heads-up notifications were sometimes not shown, requiring the user to swipe into the notification drawer to view them. (Issue #196264672)
- Fixed an issue where the device volume controls sometimes did not work when casting. (Issue #196528545)
- Fixed an issue where Face Unlock did not work on some devices. (Issue #189819846)
- Fixed an issue that prevented users from granting the Nearby Devices permission to the Phone app in settings. Users who are experiencing a crash loop with the Phone app when trying to make a call over Bluetooth can now grant the required permission. To do this, long press the Phone app and tap App info , then go to Permissions > Nearby devices and select Allow. (Issue #196325588)
- Fixed an issue where, after connecting the phone to a VPN, the phone could not connect to the internet. (Issue #196237480)
Die bisherigen Versionen
- 18. Februar: Android 12 Developer Preview 1
- 3. März: Android 12 Developer Preview 1.1
- 17. März: Android 12 Developer Preview 2
- 29. März: Android 12 Developer Preview 2.1
- 7. April: Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2
- 21. April: Android 12 Developer Preview 3
- 18. Mai: Android 12 Beta
- 9. Juni: Android 12 Beta 2
- 14. Juli: Android 12 Beta 3
- 11. August: Android 12 Beta 4
