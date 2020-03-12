Wear OS: Fitbit ist nicht fit – Googles neue Smartwatch-Tochter verliert erheblich Marktanteile an Apple & Co

Die Übernahme von Fitbit durch Google ist noch nicht ganz durch, da zeichnet sich schon ab, dass der Wearable-Markt für Google auch trotz Fitbit problematisch sein wird. Wie die neuen Zahlen der Marktforscher bei IDC nun belegen, läuft es bei Fitbit überhaupt nicht rund in puncto Smartwatches. Die Konkurrenz verkauft nicht nur deutlich mehr Smartwatches, sondern weist auch ein sehr viel höheres Wachstum auf.



Google befindet sich noch immer im Übernahmeprozess von Fitbit und hat durchaus große Pläne mit dem eigenen Wearable-Geschäft rund um das Betriebssystem Wear OS und die etablierte Marke Fitbit. Bisher sieht es in puncto Marktanteilen sehr bescheiden aus, aber durch Fitbit verspricht sich Google wohl einen Raketenstart – der allerdings gehörig ins Stottern kommen könnte. Wie neueste Zahlen von IDC nun belegen, hat Fitbit starke Wachstumsprobleme.

Die Verkaufszahlen zeigen zwar nach oben, aber das Unternehmen wächst deutlich langsamer als die Konkurrenz und als der Gesamtmarkt und hat somit erheblich Marktanteil verloren. Das liegt laut den Marktforschern vor allem daran, dass das Unternehmen nach wie vor nur von den Fitnesstrackern profitiert und noch keine wirklich erfolgreiche Smartwatch am Markt platzieren konnte. Googles Angriff ist mit der Übernahme also noch längst nicht getan. Dennoch hat man, so muss man die Statistik auch lesen, den größtmöglichen Smartwatch-Hersteller übernommen.

Die Analyse der Zahlen

Apple led the market with 43.4 million units shipped in 4Q19 thanks to its refreshed AirPods, AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch as well as its Beats products spanning multiple price points. However, as the company’s products did well overall during the quarter, Apple Watch shipments declined 5.2% year over year as the company experienced supply shortages.

Xiaomi ranked second shipping 12.8 million wearables of which 73.3% (9.4 million) were wristbands. The share of wristbands within Xiaomi’s overall wearables portfolio has declined from 4Q18 when they accounted for 81.8% of shipments, reflecting a growing trend towards hearables and, to a lesser extent, watches landing in China.

Samsung finished in third place thanks to a strong portfolio of products as well as multiple brands under its belt, including JBL and Infinity. Key to its success was its Galaxy Active and Active 2 smartwatches, broadening its audience from multi-purpose device users to health and fitness-focused enthusiasts. Driving volumes forward was its strategy to bundle wearables with its smartphones, which further developed its distribution with carriers.

Despite political pressure, Huawei grew its wearable device shipments 63.4% with overall. Wristbands accounted for the vast majority of its shipment volume but growing the most were its watches with several kids‘ watches and the GT2. Huawei also added several new hearables to its portfolio, keeping its selection aligned with the other market leaders.

Fitbit rounded out the top five and saw its shipments rebound for the first time following two consecutive years of declining volume. The company still relied on its fitness trackers to drive volume, but its smartwatches nevertheless reached a new record with six million units shipped for the year thanks to the release of its Versa 2 and discounted Versa Lite and Ionic.