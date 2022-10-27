Android: Neue Google System Updates sind da – diese Neuerungen kommen auf viele Smartphones & Tablets

Es gibt wieder ein neues Update für viele Android-Nutzer: Vor wenigen Stunden wurde das mittlerweile vierte Google System Update für den Monat Oktober freigegeben. Zum Endspurt gibt man nochmal richtig Gas und bringt jede Menge Updates auf die Smartphones, ganz anders als in den drei Ausgaben zuvor. Die Neuerungen werden auf viele Smartphones, Tablets und andere Geräte mit Android-Betriebssystem ausgerollt werden.



Bei den Google System Updates handelt es sich noch um eine junge Linie von Updates, die aus Betriebssystem-Komponenten besteht, die direkt über den Play Store aktualisiert werden können. Zuvor war das unter der internen Bezeichnung „Project Mainline“ bekannt und die Änderungen wurden nur in Ausnahmefällen öffentlich kommuniziert. Doch mit neuem Namen wurde auch die Transparenz gesteigert und es gibt mehrmals monatlich detaillierte Informationen zu den Verbesserungen. Der Rollout kann allerdings trotz mehrfacher Releases und Datumsangaben selbst bei Pixel-Smartphones mehrere Wochen in Anspruch nehmen.

Die Google System Updates sind übrigens unabhängig von den Google Play Services Updates und den Updates über den Google Play Store. Während sich die System Updates tatsächlich auf das Betriebssystem selbst beziehen, sind die Play Services für den Aufsatz und das Framework verantwortlich. Der Google Play Store aktualisiert die vom Benutzer verwendeten Apps und ist damit in der obersten Ebene der mittlerweile dreistufigen Update-Pyramide. Dennoch beziehen sich die vierten und womöglich letzten Updates im Monat Oktober primär auf Verbesserungen rund um den Google Play Store.

Hier nun die Updates für die vierte Runde im Oktober. Nach drei sehr ruhigen Ausgaben, legt man bei der vierten und vermutlich letzten Runde nochmal stark nach und hat einen ganzen Schwung an Neuerungen im Gepäck. Alle neuen Updates in dieser Runde sind wie üblich Fett markiert, sodass ihr die Änderungen nachvollziehen könnt.

Critical Fixes

[TV] Bug fixes for system management & diagnostics related services.[2]

[Phone] Bug fixes for system management & diagnostics, and utilities related services.[1]

Device Connectivity

[Wear OS] Enables network-based location APIs on Wear.[2]

[Phone] With the new setup flow, users have a more seamless experience when setting up their new phone.[4]

Google Play Store

New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love.[3]

Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation.[3]

Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe.[3]

Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.[3]

[Phone] Updates to the search results experience to help you discover better quality apps.[3]

[TV] Users can now view and create TV specific app ratings and reviews from their TV or phone.[3]

[Phone] You will see updated designs to how events, updates, offers and editorial content are displayed.[3]

[Auto, Phone, TV] Updated design for Google Play Protect Dialogs.[3]

[Phone] Improved discovery of rewards and offers from Google Play.[3]

Support

[Phone] Add ability for Google Help to respect custom in-app languages in Google apps.[5]

Utilities

[Phone] Improvements to the sorting of password autofill suggestions.[4]

[Phone] Wallet access from lock screen will be redirected to Google Wallet home screen on Pixel 7 (Pro).[4]

Developer Services

New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Machine Learning & AI related developer services in their apps.[4]

System Management

Updates to system management services that improve device performance, and network usage.[2]

[TV] A reminder dialog for pending system updates has been added.[2]

[1] Available through Google Play system update for October

[2] Available through Google Play services v36.22 updated on 10/20/2022

[3] Available through Google Play Store v32.8 updated on 10/17/2022

[4] Available through Google Play services v42.22 updated on 10/20/2022

[5] Available through Google Play services v43.22 updated on 10/27/2022