Pixel Wallpaper: Hier bekommt ihr alle Curated Culture-Hintergrundbilder aus der Google-App zum Download
Google spendiert den Pixel-Smartphones regelmäßig neue Hintergrundbilder, die von allen Nutzern über die Wallpapers-App heruntergeladen und angewendet werden können. In diesem Jahr stand die Serie unter dem Motto „Curated Culture“ und hat sich jeden Monat ein anderes Thema herausgepickt. Wer die volle Sammlung haben möchte, bekommt hier alle 18 Hintergrundbilder des zweiten Halbjahrs zum Download.
Googles Designer waren auch in diesem Jahr wieder fleißig und haben abseits der neuen Pixel-Generationen und Android-Versionen auch der Pixel Wallpapers-App regelmäßig neue Inhalte spendiert. Über die Kategorie Curated Culture lassen sich diese auf den Pixel-Smartphones sehr einfach abrufen und anwenden. Doch alle anderen Nutzer schauen in die Röhre bzw. bekommen die Bilder überhaupt nicht zu Gesicht. Daher haben wir sie euch allesamt bereits zum Download angeboten.
In einzelnen, monatlichen, Artikeln haben wir euch über die neuen Hintergrundbilder informiert, eine Vorschau gezeigt und die aus jeweils drei Einträgen bestehende Sammlung zum Download angeboten. Und weil das wirklich gut ankommt und die Hintergrundbilder sehr abwechslungsreich gehalten sind, fassen wir die gesamte Sammlung zum bevorstehenden Ausklang des Jahres noch einmal zusammen. Hier findet ihr alle Wallpaper des zweiten Halbjahres, die in der Pixel Wallpapers-App veröffentlicht wurden.
Jede Sammlung wurde von externen Künstlern erstellt, die zwar thematische Vorgaben hatten, aber ihren eigenen Stil sehr überzeugend einbringen durften. Auch in dieser Hinsicht kann man es als schöne Werbung für die einzelnen Künstler sehen, deren Webseiten wir natürlich auch in diesem Artikel verlinken.
Juli – Internationaler Tag der Freundschaft
- Friends on Display: Let it be known, we cherish our friendships. We define who we are in relation to each other
- Milkshakes: A couple of friends sharing a shake and a stroll. The simple yet fundamental pleasures of friendship
- Stargazing: Listless lounging on a summer’s night. Sharing thoughts under a starry sky
Künstler: Laurie Rowan
» Download
Augut – Paintings Australia vs. Digital Artwork
- Elements: Coexisting on country. This piece reflects People, Kangaroo Tracks, Water, Fire and Earth. All coexisting.
- Regenerate: Endurance after burning off. Burning off on country sees a contrast of red earth, black trees and green growth.
- Waterways: After the Wet Season. Country has its fill of water, rivers and creeks are flowing creating new pathways.
Künstler: Ryhia Dank
» Download
September – Hispanic Heritage
Künstler: Senkoeone
» Download
Oktober – Friends & Milkshake
Künstler: Kimi Kimo
» Download
November – Native Art Design
- Wolf: These strong and intelligent animals thrive in Alaska. This wolf is hanging out with the Moon & Stars
- Raven: Raven is a trickster, a creator of many things. In Tlingit culture Raven is present in many stories
- Ravens Eye: The fine line around the eye represents the infusion of culture in indigenous life. This isn’t so obvious
Künstler: Trickster Company
» Download
Dezember – Disability Month
- Disability Diversity: All disabilities are different. It is important to give your disability what it needs!
- Disability and Nature: Take yourself to a park, spend some more time with nature, and give yourself some love.
- Disability Pride: No matter what your disability is, or how you define yourself, you are amazing.
Künstler: Dana Kearley
» Download
