Google TV: Neue Android-App wird nun in Deutschland ausgerollt – ersetzt Google Play Filme & Serien

Schon im vergangenen Jahr wurde die neue Plattform Google TV vorgestellt, deren Bezeichnung nicht nur für den Android TV-Aufsatz, sondern auch an einigen weiteren Stellen zum Einsatz kommt. Die Umbenennung von Google Play Filme & Serien wurde schon vor längerer Zeit eingeleitet und soll in Kürze auch in Deutschland ankomme. Unter anderem mit der neuen Google TV-Fernbedienung innerhalb der App.



Google Play Filme & Serien hatte lange Zeit ein Nischen-Dasein gefristet, denn trotz großer Verbreitung der Plattform dürften sie nur die wenigsten aktiv genutzt haben und viele Nutzer vermutlich nicht einmal kennen. Das soll sich nun ändern, denn man lässt sie nun auch in Deutschland in die neu belebte Marke Google TV aufgehen und bringt neben dem neuen Namen auch ein neues Logo, eine modernisierte Oberfläche sowie zusätzliche Funktionen. Unter anderem die neue Fernbedienung.

New look and feel

The new Google TV app makes it much easier to discover new things to watch with recommendations based on what you love.

Find what to watch across your streaming apps

Browse through movies and shows picked just for you. You’ll see recommended content from your streaming apps organized in one place to help you find what to watch next.

Add new discoveries to your Watchlist

With so much to choose from, you might need help keeping track of what to watch. Google TV’s Watchlist gives you one easy place to bookmark movies and shows you want to save for later.

One stop shop for all your entertainment

Buy or rent new releases and old favorites in the new Google TV app. You can also continue to buy and rent content in the Google Play Store and watch in the Google TV app.