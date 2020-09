Pixel 4a 5G & Pixel 5: Neuer Leak verrät Verkaufspreise & Farben der neuen Google-Smartphones für Deutschland

Exclusive for @TechnikNewsNET: Here are all the Prices and Colors (for Germany) for the new Pixel 5G Devices (Pixel 5 and 4a 5G)

Pixel 5 (Green, Black) : €629 (with 16% VAT)

Pixel 4a 5G(Black, White) €499

— Nils Ahrensmeier @IFA20 (@NilsAhrDE) September 1, 2020