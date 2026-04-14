Google I/O 2026: Google verrät wichtige Schwerpunkte für das Event – Android, Chrome, Gemini und mehr

In gut einem Monat findet die Entwicklerkonferenz Google I/O statt, die von Jahr zu Jahr mehr Aufmerksamkeit auf sich zieht und auch 2026 mit Sicherheit wieder viele interessante Technologien präsentieren wird. Wir haben euch schon sehr früh einen thematischen Einblick gegeben und jetzt Google die ersten geplanten Sessions angekündigt, die uns die Schwerpunkte der diesjährigen Konferenz verraten.



Es sind nur noch 35 Tage bis zur diesjährigen Google I/O und jetzt hat Google mit der Veröffentlichung der ersten Sessions verraten, auf welche Schwerpunkte wir uns freuen können. Natürlich sind es die altbekannten Bereiche von Android über Chrome bis Gemini, Firebase und mehr, aber die recht geheimnisvollen Beschreibungen geben uns schon einige Schwerpunkte mit auf den Weg. Konkrete Ankündigungen sind darin natürlich nicht zu finden.

Schon im Logo der diesjährigen Google I/O ist zu sehen, dass die Themen Android, Gemini und der Desktop eine sehr große Rolle spielen werden – mutmaßlich auch in der Kombination zueinander. Mit der Präsentation von Aluminium OS erwarten wir ein ganz neues Google-Betriebssystem auf Android-Basis, für alle Plattformen inkusive Desktop und mit sehr tief integrierter Gemini-KI. Mehr dazu findet ihr in diesem Artikel.

Die geplanten Google I/O 2026 Sessions

What’s new in Google AI

Explore Google’s end-to-end AI stack. Learn about the latest model capabilities across multimodal, media generation, and robotics, and how to leverage them using Google’s infrastructure. Whether you are building intelligent agents, utilizing new vibe-coding tools, or tuning and serving open-source models, gain a clear understanding of the tools needed to build next-generation AI apps.

What’s new in Android

Explore what’s new in Android development. Explore new UI breakthroughs with Jetpack Compose, improvements in developer productivity, and how to unlock additional form factors for your app. Learn about Android 17, including performance improvements, new capabilities for media and camera apps, new functionality for desktop and large screened apps, and how we’re using agentic automation to empower users to get more done faster.









What’s new in Chrome

Discover the cutting edge of web development and learn where Chrome is taking the browser in 2026. Explore new capabilities that make the web more capable, reliable, and intelligent.

What’s new in Google Play

Learn about the latest tools and updates on Google Play, all designed to help you grow your business.

What’s new in Firebase

Firebase is evolving into an agent-native platform, empowering developers to build intelligent applications with unprecedented velocity. Learn how to leverage integrations with AI Studio and Antigravity to vibe-code full-stack apps. Gain confidence to move from prototyping to productionizing AI, and scale your applications securely with Google Cloud infrastructure.

What’s new in the Gemma open model family

Build AI applications with the Gemma family of open models’ state-of-the-art tools. Uncover the newest additions to the family and dive into the practical tools that make them usable at scale. Explore an end-to-end pipeline from model discovery to deployment. Discover how to experiment with Gemma using your favorite tools, and learn best practices for deploying directly to users across cloud, desktop, and mobile.

What’s new in Android development tools

Discover what’s new in Android Studio. Explore demos and features designed to accelerate your workflow across Android APIs, and get a firsthand look at the latest Gemini capabilities for Android app development.

What’s new in Web UI

Take a fast-paced tour of the latest UI features landing in browsers today, with a lens on making beautiful web experiences. From updates to interactive capabilities like scroll-triggered animations and scoped view transitions, to the latest in UI components, learn how to build performant interfaces using native CSS and HTML primitives. Discover how to ship better user experiences with less code.









What’s new in Flutter

Explore the latest Flutter framework updates, from performance improvements to new features. Dive into Flutter GenUI to discover how to build truly adaptive, AI-generated user experiences on the fly. Learn how these innovations are shaping the future of fast, multi-platform application development.

Adaptive development for the expanding Android ecosystem

With Android 17, the ecosystem has moved to an “Adaptive Everywhere” reality where users move fluidly between phones, cars, living rooms, and immersive environments. Explore why this transition is critical and discover the technical toolkit making it seamless. Dive into Jetpack Compose, the definitive engine for building modern Android UIs across foldables, desktops, cars, TVs, and XR.

Die Google I/O findet am 19. und 20 Mai statt und wird wie üblich auch in diesem Jahr Live übertragen – sowohl die viel beachtete Keynote als auch viele weitere Sessions. Welche Schwerpunkte es noch geben könnte, vor allem rund um Android, haben wir euch schon vor einigen Wochen im unten verlinkten Artikel zusammengefasst.

» Alle geplanten Session der Google I/O

» Google I/O: Der Android-Desktop hebt endlich ab – sehr großes Thema rund um Aluminium OS und Gemini

Letzte Aktualisierung am 14.04.2026 / Bilder von der Amazon Product Advertising API / Affiliate Links, vielen Dank für eure Unterstützung! Als Amazon-Partner verdiene ich an qualifizierten Verkäufen.