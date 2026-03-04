Pixel Update: Das März-Update ist jetzt da – Google bringt wichtige Verbesserung auf die Smartphones

Google hat gestern Abend das seit langer Zeit erwartete große Update-Paket für die Pixel-Smartphones veröffentlicht, das auch in diesem Monat wieder aus mehreren Komponenten besteht – darunter natürlich auch das wichtige Pixel Update. Im dritten Monat dieses Jahres gibt es endlich wieder einen großen Schwung an behobenen Problemen sowie Verbesserungen, die die Smartphones aller aktiv unterstützten Generationen voranbringen.



Es rollt wieder eine Update-Welle auf die Pixel-Nutzer zu: Bereits am Montag hatte Google das Android-Sicherheitsupdate veröffentlicht, das eine dreistellige Anzahl an Fixes enthält. Gestern Abend hat man dann mit dem Release von Android 16 QPR3 sowie parallel mit dem Pixel Feature Drop nachgelegt und jetzt ist auch das etwas tiefergehende Pixel-Update für den Monat März 2026 veröffentlicht worden. Auch dieses deutlich umfangreicher als im Vormonat.

Das März-Update adressiert eine ganze Reihe von Problemen, zu denen etwa die Darstellung des Lautsprecher-Icons bei der Änderung der Lautstärke gehören oder auch Abstürze bei der Wiedergabe von Audio. Die Kamera konnte unter gewissen Umständen ebenfalls abstürzen und somit vielleicht das perfekte Foto unmöglich machen. Den größten Schwung gibt es rund um das Display und die Grafikdarstellung, denn dort gab es zuletzt wohl einige Abstürze, eingefrorene Displays und gar Performance-Probleme im Zusammenhang mit OpenCL.

Außerdem hat man einige Freeze-Probleme im Framework behoben, einen weiteren Crash beim automatisierten App-Start sowie fälschlicherweise gezeigte Temperaturprobleme mit der Batterie. Diese und weitere Updates werden jetzt für die meisten Pixel-Smartphones ausgerollt. In der folgenden Auflistung findet ihr alle Details sowie die geplanten Rollouts für die einzelnen Pixel-Smartphones.

Audio

Fix for a delay in displaying the speaker icon when adjusting audio settings*[1]

Fix for issue occasionally causing audio crashes*[1]

Camera

Fix for an issue that caused the camera service to crash, improving overall camera stability*[2]

Display & Graphics

Fix for an issue causing system crashes and impacting overall Android stability*[2]

Fix for device screen freezing that occasionally renders the phone unusable*[3]

Fix for issues causing occasional fuzzy or incorrect display behavior*[3]

Fix for the issue where the background blur briefly disappeared in the All Apps screen during search*[1]

Improvement for Pixel 10 GPU performance by optimizing the OpenCL driver to reduce overhead and increase benchmark scores*[3]

Framework

Fix for an issue that could cause the UI to freeze in certain conditions*[2]

Fix for an issue that could cause a temporary freeze or unresponsiveness related to background processing of Android intelligence features*[1]

Fix for an issue that could cause the device to crash when certain services start up*[1]

Fix for issues where the device incorrectly reported battery status (e.g., abnormal temperature or missing battery), particularly when using a wireless charger*[3]

Telephony

Fix for unexpected device instability that could cause temporary loss of cellular service*[2]

General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions*[2]

User Interface

Fix for an issue that could cause an application to get stuck after quickly using recent apps and navigating home*[2]

Fix for the delay experienced when opening the audio output selector after playing music in the background*[1]

—————————————————————————————————————

Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below. Some fixes may be carrier/region specific.

*[1] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10a

*[2] Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold

*[3] Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold