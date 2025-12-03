Pixel Update: Das Dezember-Update wird ausgerollt – Google bringt Verbesserungen auf die Smartphones

Zum Abschluss des Jahres legt Google noch einmal stark und hat vor wenigen Stunden das Pixel Update für Dezember veröffentlicht, das eine ganze Reihe von Verbesserungen auf die Smartphones bringt. Für Pixel-Nutzer gibt es zahlreiche Neuerungen sowie behobene Probleme, die man zum Teil schon längere Zeit mitgeschleppt hat. Fixes und Verbesserungen gibt es für alle Smartphones ab der sechsten Generation.



So wie wir es erwartet hatten, hat Google gestern zum Abschluss des Jahres noch einmal stark nachgelegt – sowohl für Android als auch für die eigenen Pixel-Smartphones. Zunächst wurde das Android-Sicherheitsupdate für Dezember veröffentlicht, das aus mehr als Bugfixes besteht. Wenige Stunden folgte der Release von Android 16 QPR2 und jetzt folgt noch das monatliche Update mit vielen weiteren Verbesserungen und Fixes.

Das Update fällt sehr umfangreich aus, denn es bringt unter anderem einen Fix für die Audio-Probleme, behebt die fehlerhafte Darstellung der Akku-Informationen, eine mögliche Bluetooth-Blockade und auch zahlreiche Probleme mit einer flackernden Display-Darstellung, einem eingefrorenen Display und mehr. Aber auch im Sensor-Bereich soll es wohl Abstürze gegeben haben, bei der Telefonie wurde die Stabilität der Notrufe verbessert, es gibt allgemeine Verbesserungen für die Kamera und das Gesamtsystem sowie einen Bugfix für den Touchsensor zum Entsperren des Smartphones. Besonders umfangreich fällt das Update für Probleme mit der Benutzeroberfläche aus.

Die Auslieferung dieser Verbesserungen wird laut der Ankündigung im Laufe der nächsten Wochen in eher langsamen Tempo verlaufen. Man spricht davon, dass der Rollout in Phasen verlaufen soll, um eventuelle Probleme sehr schnell zu entdecken. Je nach Smartphone-Modell oder zum Teil auch nach Land oder Carrier kann es zu Unterschieden kommen. In der folgenden Auflistung findet ihr alle Details zum Update.

Audio

Fix for issue occasionally causing audio crashes*[3]

Battery & Charging

Fix for an issue where the battery icon displays a blank or question mark („?“) on the status bar in certain conditions*[1]

Fix for an issue where the battery’s 80% charge limit setting may be incorrect in certain conditions*[1]

Bluetooth

Fix for issue occasionally preventing connection with certain Bluetooth devices or accessories*[1]

Camera

General improvements for camera stability under certain conditions*[3]

Display & Graphics

Fix for an issue that causes the screen to flash or remain black in certain conditions*[4]

Fix for an issue that causes the screen to occasionally hang or freeze in certain conditions*[4]

Fix for an issue where the screen brightness becomes dim and requires toggling the screen off and on to restore normal brightness in certain conditions*[4]

Fix for an issue where the screen does not immediately respond when attempting to unlock from the Always-On Display*[1]

Fix for the inner display of Pixel Foldable devices flickering or going black when launching certain games in certain conditions*[5]

Fix for an issue causing screen freezes and display corruption in certain conditions*[3]

Framework

Fix for an issue with toggling the „Extra Dim“ Quick Settings tile in certain conditions*[1]

Fix for an issue where the system could run out of memory due to splash screens not closing properly in certain conditions*[1]

Fix for issue with stability when using Picture-in-Picture mode during display changes in certain conditions*[1]

General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions*[1]

Sensors

Fix for stability issues caused by memory allocation failures in sensor-related features under certain conditions*[1]

System

General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions*[1]

Telephony

Fix for issues causing instability and intermittent problems with emergency calling functionality under certain conditions*[6]

General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions*[1]

Touch

Fix for issues causing fingerprint unlock to fail under certain conditions*[3]

User Interface

Fix for an issue that causes the keyboard to sometimes flicker or fail to appear when searching in the app drawer*[1]

Fix for an issue with Google Home controls launch as a blank screen in certain conditions*[1]

Fix for an issue with screen freezing when using gesture navigation or app switching in certain conditions*[1]

Fix for issue where message notification sounds are sometimes not playing in certain conditions*[1]

Fix for issue with layouts and animations during transitions in certain conditions*[1]

Fix for issue with overlapping UI elements in the notification shade in certain conditions*[1]

Fix for issue with semi-transparent background remains on the screen after launching the camera via a double-press of the power button in certain conditions*[1]

Fix for issue with swipe-up gestures failing to trigger overview or exit apps in certain conditions*[1]

Fix for issues with Quick Settings (QS) shade in certain conditions*[1]

Fix for System UI crashing when interacting with notification onboarding buttons in certain conditions*[1]

Fix for the issue where the notification shade sometimes incorrectly display the quick settings shelf instead of notifications after unlocking the screen*[1]

General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations*[1]

Wi-Fi

Fix to improve Wi-Fi connectivity stability and performance in certain conditions*[2]

Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below. Some fixes may be carrier/region specific.

*[1] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL

*[2] Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a

*[3] Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold

*[4] Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold

*[5] Pixel 10 Pro Fold

*[6] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a