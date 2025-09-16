Gemini: KI-Bildbearbeitung Nano Banana begeistert – Google zeigt zehn beeindruckende Beispiele (Galerie)

Mit der KI-Bildbearbeitung Nano Banana im KI-ChatBot Gemini ist Google ein echter Coup gelungen. Niemals zuvor war es für die breite Masse von Nutzern so leicht, ein Foto umfangreich zu manipulieren und dabei auf sehr sehenswerte Ergebnisse zu kommen. Um den aktuellen Hype zu unterstützen, legt Google jetzt mit einer Reihe von Beispielbildern inklusive Prompt nach.


gemini nano banana cover

Viele Nutzer dürften mittlerweile von Googles Nano Banana-Produkt in Gemini gehört haben, das seit etwa drei Wochen hohe Wellen schlägt. Das Tool bietet eine wirklich starke Bildbearbeitung, die lediglich den Upload eines Bildes sowie einen kurzen Prompt benötigt. Dabei geht es aber nicht um qualitative Bildbearbeitung, sondern um eine völlig neue Komposition mit dem dargestellten Original-Motiv.

Ihr könnt eine Person, ein Haustier oder ein Objekt verwenden und auch über mehrere Bearbeitungen so konsistent halten, dass diese weiter zu erkennen sind. Aber es lassen sich auch wichtige Teile eines Bildes verändern, es lassen sich mehrere Fotos zusammenfügen und einiges mehr. Auch der Stil eines Bildobjekts kann auf ein anderes übertragen werden, wobei die Originalität stets gewahrt bleibt. In der unten eingebundenen Galerie inklusive der Beispielprompts könnt ihr sehen, was mit Nano Banana möglich ist.

Der Hype ist mittlerweile so groß, dass die Bilder nicht nur das Web und die Medien fluten, sondern Googles Gemini-App erstmals für einen längeren Zeitraum auf Platz 1 der App Store-Charts steht. Google sprach schon nach einer Woche von neun Millionen neuen Nutzern und mehr als einer halben Milliarde Bildbearbeitungen. Jetzt, nach drei Wochen, dürften die Zahlen noch einmal deutlich höher liegen.




CatVideogame.width-1000.format-webp

Prompt: Recreate this cat as a 16-bit video game character, and place the character in a level of a 2D 16-bit platform video game.

Tea_party.width-1000.format-webp

Prompt: Here’s a picture of me as an adult. Create a photo of me as an adult sitting with myself as a child in a playroom having a tea party together.

FantasyMap.width-1000.format-webp

Prompt: Turn this photo into a map of a stylized 3D world for a fantasy game. Include a village and harbor.

AndroidSketch.width-1000.format-webp

Prompt: Turn this photo into a pencil drawing.




Recipe.width-1000.format-webp

Prompt: Turn these ingredients into a refined delicious-looking dessert, inspired by these ingredients. Plate it as if it were a dish at a 5-star avant-garde restaurant.

Scissors.width-1000.format-webp

Prompt: Turn these scissors into a realistic-looking fantasy character in a movie about elves and fairies.

DogFigurine.width-1000.format-webp

Prompt: Create a realistic-looking small 3D model of this dog. Place the model on a desk next to birthday packaging that makes it look like someone unwrapped the model as a gift.

ComicStrip.width-1000.format-webp

Prompt: Create a riveting epic 9 part story with 9 images with these two protagonists and their adventures as secret superheroes. The story is thrilling throughout with emotional highs and lows and ending on a great twist and high note. Do not include any words or text on the images but tell the story purely through the imagery itself.




Tennis.width-1000.format-webp

Prompt: Change this person’s dress to be made out of tennis balls.

House.width-1000.format-webp

Prompt: Transform this house into a vibrant tropical island design. Replace the roof with thatch and add bamboo structural elements. Surround it with lush, colorful tropical plants and palm trees.

» Gemini: Googles KI-Bildbearbeitung Nano Banana bringt den Durchbruch – erreicht Platz 1 der App Store-Charts

» Gemini: Das sind die Grenzen des KI-ChatBots – Google verrät tägliche Limits für Prompts, Bilder und mehr

» Gemini startet bald auf allen Plattformen: Google bringt KI zu Android Auto, Google Home, Chrome & Google TV

