Android: Neue Google System Updates sind da – diese Neuerungen kommen auf viele Smartphones & Tablets

Es gibt ein weiteres neues Update für viele Android-Nutzer: Das fünfte und mutmaßlich letzte Google System Update für den Monat November wurde veröffentlicht und wird in den nächsten Tagen eine Reihe von Verbesserungen auf alle Smartphones, Tablets und weitere Android-Geräte bringen. Man legt erneut stark nach und hat vor allem im Bereich des Google Play Store einige Neuerungen zu vermelden.



Bei den Google System Updates handelt es sich noch um eine junge Linie von Updates, die aus Betriebssystem-Komponenten besteht, die direkt über den Play Store aktualisiert werden können. Zuvor war das unter der internen Bezeichnung „Project Mainline“ bekannt und die Änderungen wurden nur in Ausnahmefällen öffentlich kommuniziert. Doch mit neuem Namen wurde auch die Transparenz gesteigert und es gibt mehrmals monatlich detaillierte Informationen zu den Verbesserungen. Der Rollout kann allerdings trotz mehrfacher Releases und Datumsangaben selbst bei Pixel-Smartphones mehrere Wochen in Anspruch nehmen.

Die Google System Updates sind übrigens unabhängig von den Google Play Services Updates und den Updates über den Google Play Store. Während sich die System Updates tatsächlich auf das Betriebssystem selbst beziehen, sind die Play Services für den Aufsatz und das Framework verantwortlich. Der Google Play Store aktualisiert die vom Benutzer verwendeten Apps und ist damit in der obersten Ebene der mittlerweile dreistufigen Update-Pyramide. Dennoch beziehen sich die fünften Updates im Monat November primär auf Verbesserungen rund um den Google Play Store.

Hier nun die Updates für die fünfte Runde im November: Nach dem starken Lauf der letzten Runde gibt es diesmal nur einen Eintrag, der aber nicht weniger wichtig ist. Man bringt die Unterstützung dafür mit, Apps archivieren zu können, statt diese zu löschen. Ein wichtiges Features, das in den nächsten Monaten und vielleicht auch erst mit Android 14 weiter verbreitet wird. Hier findet ihr mehr Infos zu den archivierten Apps.

Account Management

[Phone] Allow supervised users that do not have time limit features enabled to make changes to the device clock.[2]

Critical Fixes

[Phone] Bug fixes for Account Management related services.[4]

Developer Services

[Phone] Enable photo picker support back to Android 4.4.[5]

Google Play Store

New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love.[3]

Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation.[3]

Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe.[3]

Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.[3]

[Phone] New formats for search results.[3]

[Phone] Help users to resolve app crashes with new update prompts.[3]

[Phone] Updates to game cluster views on Play for Chromebooks.[3]

[Phone] Update to Kids menu format on large screen devices.[3]

[Phone] Allow automatic updates over limited mobile data of Google Play apps for users who do not have regular access to WIFI.[7]

[Phone] Archive apps when you need more storage space while preserving your data.[10]

Support

[Phone] Updated user education experience for new Android features.[2]

Wallet

[Phone] Allows merchants to create the GPay button dynamically to customize it.[2]

[Phone] API update to allow deep links to additional Google Wallet screens.[2]

[Phone] Improvements to SMART Health Card support within Wallet.[4]

[Phone] Wallet users can selectively exclude loyalty cards imported from Gmail.[4]

[Phone] Expand FeliCa payment support to all FeliCa-capable devices in Japan.[4]

[Phone] Verification notification for users completing an Online transaction with GPay button.[4]

[Phone] Restrict Passes to a single device or user.[4]

[Phone] Major improvements that impact the functionality of digital car key.[6]

New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Account Management, and Machine Learning & AI related developer services in their apps.[6]

[2] Available through Google Play services v44.22 updated on 11/03/2022

[3] Available through Google Play Store v33.3 updated on 11/14/2022

[4] Available through Google Play services v45.22 updated on 11/10/2022

[5] Available through Google Play services v43.22 updated on 11/04/2022

[6] Available through Google Play services v46.22 updated on 11/17/2022

[7] Available through Google Play Store v32.9 updated on 11/14/2022

[8] Available through Google Play Store v33.2 updated on 11/15/2022

[10] Available through Google Play Store v33.4 updated on 11/24/2022