Android: Neues Google System Update ist da – diese Neuerungen werden auf alle Smartphones ausgerollt

Nur etwas mehr als eine Woche nach dem letzten Android-Update legt Google nach und hat das nächste Google System Update veröffentlicht, das auf alle Smartphones und viele weitere Android-Geräte ausgerollt wird. Die zweite Runde in diesem Monat hat einige zusätzliche Verbesserungen im Gepäck, die sich vor allem auf den Play Store konzentrieren, aber auch die Kontoverwaltung wird weiter verbessert.



Bei den Google System Updates handelt es sich um eine neue Linie von Updates, die aus Betriebssystem-Komponenten besteht, die direkt über den Play Store aktualisiert werden können. Zuvor war das unter der internen Bezeichnung „Project Mainline“ bekannt und die Änderungen wurden nur in Ausnahmefällen öffentlich kommuniziert. Doch mit neuem Namen wurde auch die Transparenz gesteigert und es gibt mehrmals monatlich detaillierte Informationen zu den Verbesserungen.

Die Google System Updates sind übrigens unabhängig von den Google Play Services Updates und den Updates über den Google Play Store. Während sich die System Updates tatsächlich auf das Betriebssystem beziehen, sind die Play Services für den Aufsatz und das Framework verantwortlich. Der Google Play Store aktualisiert die vom Benutzer verwendeten Apps und ist damit in der obersten Ebene der mittlerweile dreistufigen Update-Pyramide. Dennoch beziehen sich auch im Monat April die meisten Updates auf Verbesserungen rund um den Google Play Store.

Hier nun die Updates für den Monat April, die Google in bisher zwei Wellen ausgerollt hat bzw. die zweite in diesen Tagen für alle Geräte freischalten wird. Die erste Welle begann am 4. April, wurde aber schon mehrere Tage zuvor verkündet und eventuell auch ausgerollt. Einiges davon wurde für das jüngste Update allerdings nur mit einem neuen Datum versehen, obwohl es schon Anfang des Monats dabei war. Gut möglich, dass es dennoch Änderungen im Hintergrund gegeben hat.

Critical Fixes

[Auto, Phone, Tablet, TV, Wear OS] Bug fixes for security & privacy, and system management & diagnostics related services. [1][2]

Account Management

[Auto, Phone, Tablet, TV] Introduction of new settings and notifications for on-device encrypted data to improve password security. [2]

[Auto, Phone] With updates to the Google Account design, you can observe an improved interface – cleaner and easier to understand. [2]

Google Play Store

Improvements to Play-as-you-download feature to let gamers start playing mobile games while the app download continues to reduce waiting times. [3]

New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love.[3]

Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation.[3]

New features to the Play Pass and Play Points programs. [3]

Enhancements to Google Play Billing. [3]

Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe. [3]

Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility. [3]

System Management

Updates to system management services that improve device connectivity, network usage, stability, security and updatability. [1][2]

Developer Services

New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support ads, accessibility, analytics & diagnostics and machine learning & AI, and security & privacy related developer services in their apps. [2]

[1] Available through Google Play system update for April.

[2] Available through Google Play services v22.12 updated on 04/12/2022.

[3] Available through Google Play Store v30.1 updated on 04/12/2022.