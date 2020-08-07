Stadia: Googles Spieleplattform kommt nicht auf das iPhone – Apple untersagt Spielestreaming im App Store
Googles Spieleplattform Stadia lässt sich schon heute auf sehr vielen Plattformen nutzen und kann sowohl im Browser als auch auf dem Smartphone und sogar unter Android TV genutzt werden – doch eine Plattform fehlt. Stadia steht bisher nicht für Apples iOS zur Verfügung und laut Apples aktuellen App Store-Richtlinien wird das wohl auch so bleiben. Es liegt also nicht an Google.
Google möchte mit Stadia allen Spielern die Möglichkeit geben, immer und überall zu spielen – dieses Ziel hat man bereits zu einem großen Stück erreicht. Mittlerweile lässt sich Stadia im Mobilfunknetz zocken und seit kurzem wird Android TV unterstützt, aber eine wichtige mobile Plattform wurde bisher ausgelassen. Bisher dachte man, dass die große Hürde auf Googles Seite liegt – aber weit gefehlt.
Stadia steht nicht für das iPhone und iPad zur Verfügung, was viele darauf geschoben haben, dass sich Google die Spieleplattform zu Beginn exklusiv für Android halten wollte, aber das ist offenbar nicht der Fall. Apple hat nun offiziell erklärt, dass Produkte wie Stadia oder auch Microsofts xCloud im Apple App Store nicht erlaubt sind und somit auch nicht auf die smarten iGeräte kommen wird. Das Problem ist die Definition und Umsetzung dieser Spieleplattformen.
Auszug aus Apples Richtlinien:
4.2.7 Remote Desktop Clients: If your remote desktop app acts as a mirror of specific software or services rather than a generic mirror of the host device, it must comply with the following:
(a) The app must only connect to a user-owned host device that is a personal computer or dedicated game console owned by the user, and both the host device and client must be connected on a local and LAN-based network.
(b) Any software or services appearing in the client are fully executed on the host device, rendered on the screen of the host device, and may not use APIs or platform features beyond what is required to stream the Remote Desktop.
(c) All account creation and management must be initiated from the host device.
(d) The UI appearing on the client does not resemble an iOS or App Store view, does not provide a store-like interface, or include the ability to browse, select, or purchase software not already owned or licensed by the user. For the sake of clarity, transactions taking place within mirrored software do not need to use in-app purchase, provided the transactions are processed on the host device.
(e) Thin clients for cloud-based apps are not appropriate for the App Store.
Obiger Auszug beschreibt genau das, was Stadia und ähnliche Spieleplattform tun: Nämlich das Ausführen von Spielen auf einem Cloud-Server mit anschließendem Streaming auf das Gerät des Nutzers. Genau das ist, wenn es sich um keine Remote Desktop-App handelt, allerdings nicht erlaubt. Damit Stadia auf Apple-Geräten genutzt werden könnte, müsste Apple also die Richtlinien entweder stark verwässern oder zumindest eine weitere Ausnahme für das Cloud Gaming schaffen.
Apple argumentiert damit, dass man stets die Sicherheit gewährleisten möchte, was man beim vollständigen Aus-der-Hand-geben in diesem Fall nicht tun könnte. Der nächste Punkt ist, dass Apple grundlegend auch die neu eingereichten Spiele überprüfen möchte, was beim Cloud Gaming in der Form nicht möglich ist. Technisch gesehen gibt es auf dem Apple-Gerät gar keine Spiele, sondern es wird lediglich ein Videostream mit Möglichkeiten zur Rückmeldung wiedergegeben. Nicht mehr und nicht weniger.
Und dann kommt auch noch dazu, dass Apple bei jedem Spielekauf oder Abschluss eines Abos die Hand aufhalten und 30 Prozent vom Betrag einstecken möchte. Auch das dürften weder Google noch Microsoft oder andere Anbieter bei ihren Spielestreamings akzeptieren wollen. Natürlich kann man den Amazon-Weg gehen und Käufe nur außerhalb des App Stores erlauben bzw. mit Apple eine Sondervereinbarung treffen, aber so einfach wird das nicht sein. Und so lange wird sich mit der Stadia-App für lediglich der Zugriff auf die Spieleverwaltung durchführen lassen.
