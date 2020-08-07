Stadia: Googles Spieleplattform kommt nicht auf das iPhone – Apple untersagt Spielestreaming im App Store

Googles Spieleplattform Stadia lässt sich schon heute auf sehr vielen Plattformen nutzen und kann sowohl im Browser als auch auf dem Smartphone und sogar unter Android TV genutzt werden – doch eine Plattform fehlt. Stadia steht bisher nicht für Apples iOS zur Verfügung und laut Apples aktuellen App Store-Richtlinien wird das wohl auch so bleiben. Es liegt also nicht an Google.



Stadia steht nicht für das iPhone und iPad zur Verfügung, was viele darauf geschoben haben, dass sich Google die Spieleplattform zu Beginn exklusiv für Android halten wollte, aber das ist offenbar nicht der Fall. Apple hat nun offiziell erklärt, dass Produkte wie Stadia oder auch Microsofts xCloud im Apple App Store nicht erlaubt sind und somit auch nicht auf die smarten iGeräte kommen wird. Das Problem ist die Definition und Umsetzung dieser Spieleplattformen.

Auszug aus Apples Richtlinien:

4.2.7 Remote Desktop Clients: If your remote desktop app acts as a mirror of specific software or services rather than a generic mirror of the host device, it must comply with the following:

(a) The app must only connect to a user-owned host device that is a personal computer or dedicated game console owned by the user, and both the host device and client must be connected on a local and LAN-based network.

(b) Any software or services appearing in the client are fully executed on the host device, rendered on the screen of the host device, and may not use APIs or platform features beyond what is required to stream the Remote Desktop.

(c) All account creation and management must be initiated from the host device.

(d) The UI appearing on the client does not resemble an iOS or App Store view, does not provide a store-like interface, or include the ability to browse, select, or purchase software not already owned or licensed by the user. For the sake of clarity, transactions taking place within mirrored software do not need to use in-app purchase, provided the transactions are processed on the host device.

(e) Thin clients for cloud-based apps are not appropriate for the App Store.