Wear OS: Fitbit ist nicht fit – Googles neue Smartwatch-Tochter verliert erheblich an Marktanteil; kein guter Start

Mit der Übernahme von Fitbit möchte Google eigentlich das strauchelnde Wearable-Geschäft in Schwung bringen und hätte mit dem Hersteller und dem Betriebssystem Wear OS eine sehr gute Ausgangsposition. In den Verkaufszahlen schlägt sich das allerdings nicht nieder, denn trotz eines stark wachsenden Marktes verliert Fitbit enorm Marktanteile gegenüber der großen Konkurrenz. Schon jetzt ist Fitbit der Zwerg unter den Riesen und könnte bald aus der Statistik fallen.



Die Marktforscher von IDC haben nun die Zahlen für das 1. Quartal 2019 veröffentlicht und zeigen die Statistiken für Wearables und Smartwatches. Bei Smartwatches (zweite Tabelle) spielt Googles Fitbit überhaupt keine Rolle und reiht sich nur in die Kategorie der Sonstigen ein – was aber aufgrund des derzeit noch sehr starken Fokus auf Fitnesstracker nicht unbedingt überraschend ist. Dennoch könnte es für Googles große Smartwatch-Ambitionen besser aussehen.

Der Wearable-Markt ist um knapp 30 Prozent gewachsen und die großen Marken konnten um mindestens 50 Prozent und mehr zulegen, während Fitbit ganze 26 Prozent weniger Wearables verkauft hat. Auch bei den absoluten Verkaufszahlen ging es von 2,9 Millionen auf 2,2 Millionen Geräten herunter. Laut IDC soll das unter anderem daran liegen, dass die Fabriken im ersten Quartal stillstanden und es bisher keine Hearables im Portfolio gibt. Aufgrund der Google Pixel Buds wird das aber wohl auch so bleiben.

Die Analyse der Zahlen

Apple was once again the top wearables company with 29.3% share and 21.2 million units. While Apple Watch shipments declined due to difficulties in the supply chain, the strength of the Beats and Airpods lineup was more than enough to offset the negative growth.

In second place was Xiaomi, which shipped 7.3 million wristbands and watches. The company’s expansion outside China combined with a shift in distribution from etailers to online and offline retailers has allowed the company to build a comfortable lead over most other brands.

Samsung ranked third as its hearables/earwear business accounted for 74% of its total shipments during the quarter, up from 58.9% in 1Q19. The latest generation of Galaxy Buds and Buds+ have been very well received as the two models shipped over 4 million units during the quarter.

Huawei and its subsidiary Honor captured fourth place and even managed to grow in China despite the lockdown thanks to a strong online presence and close ties with retailers. Even outside China, the company succeeded at growing in Europe, Latin America, and the other Asian markets though long-term success in these markets remains questionable due to the political pressures from multiple countries.

Fitbit declined 26.1% during the quarter as much of the company’s production was based in China, which faced supply issues for multiple weeks during the quarter. While the company remains as one of the leading brands in the wearables space and still has a large user base along with promising tech, the lack of a hearable and strong competition from the likes of Apple and Samsung in key markets has suppressed the company’s ability to grow.