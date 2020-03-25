Stadia: Google kündigt wieder einige neue Spiele für die Spieleplattform an – diese Titel kommen jetzt (Videos)

Googles Spieleplattform Stadia könnte in diesen Tagen vermehrten Zulauf registrieren, denn weltweit sind viele Menschen zu Hause und suchen nach Möglichkeiten, sich die Zeit zu vertreiben. Mit einer offenen Plattform kann Google zwar nach wie vor nicht dienen, dafür aber mit neuen Spielen. Jetzt wurden zwei neue Titel sowie ein Add-On für Borderlands 3 angekündigt, die zum Teil ab sofort verfügbar sind.



Auch wenn Google häufig für die Spieleauswahl bei Stadia kritisiert wird, macht man seit einigen Wochen einen guten Job darin, die Spieleplattform mit immer weiteren Titeln auszustatten. In jeder Runde dürfen sich die Spieler auf zwei bis drei neue Titel freuen, was zwar noch einen weiten Weg bis zu den versprochenen 120 neuen Titeln bedeutet – aber stetig ernährt sich das Eichhörnchen. Nun wurde die nächste Runde mit zweieinhalb neuen Titeln eröffnet.





Google hat zwei neue Spiele sowie ein Add-On für Stadia angekündigt, die noch in dieser Woche zur Verfügung stehen werden. Stadia-Spieler dürfen sich also auf neues Futter freuen. Zusätzlich hat Google nun angekündigt, welche Spiele es im April im Rahmen des Stadia Pro-Abos kostenlos geben wird. Als Service wird außerdem noch einmal darauf hingewiesen, welche Spiele bis einschließlich 31. März kostenlos zu haben sind und somit gesichert werden sollten.

The Crew 2

Two new games debut in the Stadia store this week. First up: get online with friends in The Crew 2. Get ready for fast cars and freestyle racing in this vast, beautiful, and customizable take on motorsports. The Crew 2 on Stadia features Stream Connect, letting you see a live view of rivals’ screens inside your own, giving you a mid-race look through your opponents’ eyes! Buy The Crew 2 today in the Stadia store. Stadia Pro subscribers can also save some money on this purchase with a limited-time discount.

The Crew 2 ist ab sofort verfügbar.







Lost Words: Beyond the Page

In Lost Words: Beyond the Page, take a journey through the memories and thoughts of a young woman in an innovative 2D adventure that brings words to life in stunning ways. Try out a new platformer that embraces the power of our thoughts. Play Lost Words: Beyond the Page First on Stadia. Buy it in the Stadia store this Friday for $14.99 USD.

Lost Words ist ab Freitag verfügbar.

Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock

In addition to the new games available in the Stadia store this week, there’s a brand-new campaign add-on for Borderlands 3 dropping this Thursday. In Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock, get set to discover a spooky adventure on the icy planet of Xylourgos complete with more loot to uncover. Buy Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright and Hammerlock in the Stadia store for $14.99 USD. Also, Borderlands 3 Season Pass holders get this new add-on as part of their pass. Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright and Hammerlock lands March 26 on Stadia.

Das Add-On ist ab Donnerstag (morgen) verfügbar.

