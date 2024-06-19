Android 15: Google bringt wichtige Verbesserungen für Smartphones im Beta-Kanal (Bluetooth und mehr)
Google hat gestern Abend die erste Android 15 Beta 3 veröffentlicht, die mit Erreichen der Plattform-Stabilität einen wichtigen Meilenstein darstellt und auch funktionell noch einmal nachgelegt hat. Zusätzlich gibt es viele Verbesserungen unter der Haube, die kleinere und größere Probleme beheben. Auch bei der Dauer-Baustelle Bluetooth gibt es Verbesserungen.
Jeder Android-Release bringt nicht nur kleinere neue Funktionen und schraubt die Versionsnummer nach oben, sondern behebt auch Probleme und stopft Sicherheitslücken. Das gilt insbesondere für die Beta-Versionen, von denen gestern Abend die neue Android 15 Beta 3 für alle Pixel-Smartphones im Beta-Kanal sowie für die Geräte einiger weiterer unterstützender Hersteller veröffentlicht wurde. Die folgenden Verbesserungen sind enthalten:
Developer-reported issues
- Fixed an issue where disabling polling using the
setDiscoveryTechnologymethod didn’t disable polling. (Issue #341196917
- Fixed an issue that prevented the system sharesheet from loading in some cases. (Issue #340936670)
- Fixed an issue that caused the system Settings app to crash when accessing screen saver options. (Issue #340917853)
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the screen unlock icon to be displayed when notifications were on screen. (Issue #340923963)
- Fixed an issue that prevented mobile network security settings from being changed. (Issue #335438231)
Other resolved issues
- Fixed an issue with the Android Emulator that caused Simpleperf to crash when running a CPU profile.
Bluetooth resolved issues
- Resolved an issue where Bluetooth LE scans could persist in the system after an app crash.
- Fixed a bug in Bluetooth LE legacy advertising, where
AdvertisingSet.setScanResponseDatadid not return
ADVERTISE_FAILED_DATA_TOO_LARGEwhen scan response data exceeded the 31-byte limit.
- Fixed a bug that caused LE connection failures on the GATT server by passing the address type from
BluetoothGattServer.connectto native.
