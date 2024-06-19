Android 15: Google bringt wichtige Verbesserungen für Smartphones im Beta-Kanal (Bluetooth und mehr)

Veröffentlicht am von Jens
android 

Google hat gestern Abend die erste Android 15 Beta 3 veröffentlicht, die mit Erreichen der Plattform-Stabilität einen wichtigen Meilenstein darstellt und auch funktionell noch einmal nachgelegt hat. Zusätzlich gibt es viele Verbesserungen unter der Haube, die kleinere und größere Probleme beheben. Auch bei der Dauer-Baustelle Bluetooth gibt es Verbesserungen.


android 15 logo

Jeder Android-Release bringt nicht nur kleinere neue Funktionen und schraubt die Versionsnummer nach oben, sondern behebt auch Probleme und stopft Sicherheitslücken. Das gilt insbesondere für die Beta-Versionen, von denen gestern Abend die neue Android 15 Beta 3 für alle Pixel-Smartphones im Beta-Kanal sowie für die Geräte einiger weiterer unterstützender Hersteller veröffentlicht wurde. Die folgenden Verbesserungen sind enthalten:

Developer-reported issues

  • Fixed an issue where disabling polling using the setDiscoveryTechnology method didn’t disable polling. (Issue #341196917
  • Fixed an issue that prevented the system sharesheet from loading in some cases. (Issue #340936670)
  • Fixed an issue that caused the system Settings app to crash when accessing screen saver options. (Issue #340917853)
  • Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the screen unlock icon to be displayed when notifications were on screen. (Issue #340923963)
  • Fixed an issue that prevented mobile network security settings from being changed. (Issue #335438231)

Other resolved issues

  • Fixed an issue with the Android Emulator that caused Simpleperf to crash when running a CPU profile.

Bluetooth resolved issues

» Android & Windows: Microsoft ermöglicht jetzt den schnellen Dateiversand vom Rechner zum Smartphone

[Android Developers Blog]

Vorschau Produkt Preis
Google Pixel 8a: Android-Smartphone ohne SIM-Lock mit fortschrittlicher Pixel-Kamera, Langer Akkulaufzeit und leistungsstarken Sicherheitsfunktionen – Obsidian, 128GB Google Pixel 8a: Android-Smartphone ohne SIM-Lock mit fortschrittlicher Pixel-Kamera, Langer... 549,00 EUR 489,98 EURAmazon Prime Bei Amazon kaufen
Google Pixel 8 – Android-Smartphone ohne SIM-Lock mit leistungsstarker Pixel-Kamera, 24 Stunden Akkulaufzeit und leistungsstarken Sicherheitsfunktionen – Hazel, 256GB Google Pixel 8 – Android-Smartphone ohne SIM-Lock mit leistungsstarker Pixel-Kamera, 24 Stunden... 859,00 EUR 679,00 EURAmazon Prime Bei Amazon kaufen
Google Pixel 8 Pro – Android Smartphone ohne SIM-Lock mit Teleobjektiv, langer Akkulaufzeit und Super Actua Display – Porcelain, 128GB Google Pixel 8 Pro – Android Smartphone ohne SIM-Lock mit Teleobjektiv, langer Akkulaufzeit und... 1.099,00 EUR 899,00 EURAmazon Prime Bei Amazon kaufen
Google Pixel Tablet – Android-Tablet mit 11'-Display und einem Akku mit Langer Laufzeit – 8 GB RAM – 128 GB Speicherplatz – Porcelain + Pixel Buds A-Series – Charcoal Google Pixel Tablet – Android-Tablet mit 11"-Display und einem Akku mit Langer Laufzeit – 8 GB... 608,00 EUR 574,90 EURAmazon Prime Bei Amazon kaufen

Letzte Aktualisierung am 13.06.2024 / Bilder von der Amazon Product Advertising API / Affiliate Links, vielen Dank für eure Unterstützung!


Teile diesen Artikel:

Facebook twitter Pocket Pocket