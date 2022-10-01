Android: Neue Google System Updates sind da – diese Neuerungen kamen im September auf alle Smartphones

Für viele Nutzer von Android dürfte es schnell zur netten Gewohnheit geworden sein, dass das Betriebssystem mehrmals pro Monat im Hintergrund aktualisiert wird und zum Teil an der Oberfläche sichtbare neue Funktionen mitbringt. Dank der immer weiter steigenden Modularität konnten die Google System Updates geschaffen werden, auf die wir kurz vor Monatsende zurückblicken. Der September hatte viele Updates und eine lange Liste an Verbesserungen zu bieten.



Bei den Google System Updates handelt es sich noch um eine junge Linie von Updates, die aus Betriebssystem-Komponenten besteht, die direkt über den Play Store aktualisiert werden können. Zuvor war das unter der internen Bezeichnung „Project Mainline“ bekannt und die Änderungen wurden nur in Ausnahmefällen öffentlich kommuniziert. Doch mit neuem Namen wurde auch die Transparenz gesteigert und es gibt mehrmals monatlich detaillierte Informationen zu den Verbesserungen.

Die Google System Updates sind übrigens unabhängig von den Google Play Services Updates und den Updates über den Google Play Store. Während sich die System Updates tatsächlich auf das Betriebssystem selbst beziehen, sind die Play Services für den Aufsatz und das Framework verantwortlich. Der Google Play Store aktualisiert die vom Benutzer verwendeten Apps und ist damit in der obersten Ebene der mittlerweile dreistufigen Update-Pyramide. Dennoch beziehen sich die meisten Updates im Monat September wie üblich auf Verbesserungen rund um den Google Play Store.

Hier nun die Updates für den Monat September, die Google nach einigen Stolpersteinen im Juli und August wieder in mehreren regelmäßigen Wellen ausrollen konnte. Es gab insgesamt fünf Update-Wellen, wobei die letzte erst am Donnerstag veröffentlicht wurde und damit den Monat beschließt. Es ist zu erwarten, dass das im Oktober ähnlich weitergeht.

Account Management

[Phone] Allows users to hide recommended apps during the Google Kids Space onboarding flow.[2]

[Auto, Phone, TV, Wear] Improvements to account syncing and account recovery.[2]

[Phone] Ability to install Google Kids Space on a tablet’s secondary user during device setup.[2]

[Phone] Bug fixes for system management & diagnostics, and utilities related services.[1]

[Phone] With the migration of the parental approval and consent to Google Material 3, users will experience a more consistent UI experience in-line with Google design standards.[4]

Device Connectivity

[Phone] Switches bluetooth audio peripherals between supported phones and watches for calls.[5]

Google Play Store

New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love.[3]

Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation.[3]

Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe.[3]

Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.[3]

[Wear OS] With updates to the Play Store on Wear OS home page, users can experience a new content forward display that makes it easier to find recommended apps.[3]

[Wear OS] When users install an app on their Wear OS device that requires a companion app, their mobile device will automatically install the companion app.[3]

[Wear OS] New secondary menu to allow users to browse recommended apps for their Wear OS, Android TV or Android Auto devices from their Android phones.[3]

[Phone] Learn more about Play’s Top Picks by expanding results to see more details about the app or game directly within the Play’s Top Picks module.[3]

[Phone] Optimize menu navigation for large screens on landscape mode.[3]

[Phone] Provide information about device security from Google Play Protect in the system Security and Privacy settings page on specific Android 13 devices.[3]

Support

[Phone] Android 13 consumer education experience.[2]

Utilities

[Auto, Phone] Autofill will now notify users if their sign-on credentials have been found in a public data breach.[2]

Wallet

[Phone] You can now get visual feedback when you lock, unlock, or start your car with a digital car key.[2]

[Wear OS] This feature lets you add new forms of payment to Google Pay in Japan.[2]

[Phone] Enable showing open loop transit agencies in list of purchasable transit passes.[2]

Developer Services

New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Account Management, Security & Privacy related developer services in their apps.[2]

System Management

Updates to system management services that improve device performance, device connectivity, network usage, security, stability, and updatability.[1][4]

[1] Available through Google Play system update for September

[2] Available through Google Play services v36.22 updated on 09/29/2022

[3] Available through Google Play Store v32.4 updated on 09/21/2022

[4] Available through Google Play services v39.22 updated on 09/29/2022

[5] Available through Google Play services v31.22 updated on 09/29/2022