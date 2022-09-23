Android: Neue Google System Updates sind da – diese Neuerungen kommen jetzt auf Smartphones & Tablets

Google ist ganz offensichtlich wieder in der Spur und verteilt nicht nur Updates für das Betriebssystem Android, sondern legt auch unter der Haube wieder regelmäßig in hohem Tempo nach: In diesen Tagen beginnt der Rollout des vierten Google System Update für den Monat September. In diesem Monat hat man überraschend viele Neuerungen für den Play Store im Gepäck und legt auch in der vierten Runde an dieser Stelle nach.



Bei den Google System Updates handelt es sich noch um eine junge Linie von Updates, die aus Betriebssystem-Komponenten besteht, die direkt über den Play Store aktualisiert werden können. Zuvor war das unter der internen Bezeichnung „Project Mainline“ bekannt und die Änderungen wurden nur in Ausnahmefällen öffentlich kommuniziert. Doch mit neuem Namen wurde auch die Transparenz gesteigert und es gibt mehrmals monatlich detaillierte Informationen zu den Verbesserungen. Der Rollout kann allerdings trotz mehrfacher Releases und Datumsangaben selbst bei Pixel-Smartphones mehrere Wochen in Anspruch nehmen.

Die Google System Updates sind übrigens unabhängig von den Google Play Services Updates und den Updates über den Google Play Store. Während sich die System Updates tatsächlich auf das Betriebssystem selbst beziehen, sind die Play Services für den Aufsatz und das Framework verantwortlich. Der Google Play Store aktualisiert die vom Benutzer verwendeten Apps und ist damit in der obersten Ebene der mittlerweile dreistufigen Update-Pyramide. Dennoch beziehen sich die vierten Updates im Monat September primär auf Verbesserungen rund um den Google Play Store.

Hier nun die Updates für die vierten Runde im September. In der aktuellen Runde bringt man eine weitere Verbesserung für den Google Play Store, indem man die Sicherheitsinformationen von Play Protect auch im System-Menü von Android 13 unterbringt. Außerdem gibt es eine Verbesserung im Bereich des System Managements, das nicht weniger als die Performance, Verbindungsgeschwindigkeit, Netzwerknutzung, Sicherheit, Stabilität und „Updatability“ verbessert.









Account Management [Phone] Allows users to hide recommended apps during the Google Kids Space onboarding flow.[2]

[Auto, Phone, TV, Wear] Improvements to account syncing and account recovery.[2]

[Phone] Ability to install Google Kids Space on a tablet’s secondary user during device setup.[2] Google Play Store New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love.[3]

Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation.[3]

Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe.[3]

Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.[3]

[Wear OS] With updates to the Play Store on Wear OS home page, users can experience a new content forward display that makes it easier to find recommended apps.[3]

[Wear OS] When users install an app on their Wear OS device that requires a companion app, their mobile device will automatically install the companion app.[3]

[Wear OS] New secondary menu to allow users to browse recommended apps for their Wear OS, Android TV or Android Auto devices from their Android phones.[3]

[Phone] Learn more about Play’s Top Picks by expanding results to see more details about the app or game directly within the Play’s Top Picks module.[3]

[Phone] Optimize menu navigation for large screens on landscape mode.[3]

[Phone] Provide information about device security from Google Play Protect in the system Security and Privacy settings page on specific Android 13 devices.[3] Support [Phone] Android 13 consumer education experience.[2] Utilities [Auto, Phone] Autofill will now notify users if their sign-on credentials have been found in a public data breach.[2] Wallet [Phone] You can now get visual feedback when you lock, unlock, or start your car with a digital car key.[2]

[Wear OS] This feature lets you add new forms of payment to Google Pay in Japan.[2]

[Phone] Enable showing open loop transit agencies in list of purchasable transit passes.[2] Developer Services New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Account Management, Security & Privacy related developer services in their apps.[2] System Management Updates to system management services that improve device performance, device connectivity, network usage, security, stability, and updatability.[1][4] [1] Available through Google Play system update for September

[2] Available through Google Play services v36.22 updated on 09/29/2022

[3] Available through Google Play Store v32.4 updated on 09/21/2022

[4] Available through Google Play services v39.22 updated on 09/29/2022

» Pixel Buds Pro: Google bringt neue Funktionen auf die smarten Kopfhörer – Teardown verrät alle Details

Letzte Aktualisierung am 9.09.2022 / Bilder von der Amazon Product Advertising API / Affiliate Links, vielen Dank für eure Unterstützung!

[Google Support]