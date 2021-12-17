Material Design Awards 2021: Das sind die besten Android-Apps aus Sicht der Google-Designer (Galerie)

Das Material Design sowie die Erweiterungen Material Theme und Material You sind für Google sehr wichtige Grundlagen zur Vereinheitlichung der Oberflächen über alle Plattformen hinweg. Diese Design-Grundlagen werden aber nicht nur im eigenen Unternehmen eingesetzt, sondern von vielen anderen App-Entwicklern beachtet und entsprechend umgesetzt. Bereits seit dem Jahr 2015 gibt es die Material Design Awards, die auch in diesem Jahr wieder vergeben worden sind. Wir zeigen euch die drei Gewinner-Apps.



Google hat das Material Design sowohl zur Vereinheitlichung der eigenen Oberflächen als auch zur Modernisierung und für plattformübergreifendes Design eingeführt. Das Design ist relativ zeitlos gehalten und dürfte auch in vielen Jahren noch modern und nicht altbacken wirken. Das liegt auch daran, dass das Design lebt und immer wieder leicht angepasst wird – aktuell besticht es vor allem durch wenige Farben und schwächere Konturen, beachtet aber weiterhin alle Grundlagen der ersten Version.

Google hat die Material Design Awards in diesem Jahr wieder nur in drei Kategorien mit insgesamt drei Gewinnern vergeben, die sich vor allem darum drehen, das stark adaptierbare Design an die eigenen Bedürfnisse anzupassen und dennoch die gewohnten Elemente beizubehalten. In diesem Jahr sind die Gewinner zwar nicht wirklich kreativ geworden und wären ohne Googles Award inklusive Beschreibung wohl kaum aufgefallen, aber das zu bewerten oblag ja glücklicherweise der Jury.

Vergeben wurden die Awards in folgenden Kategorien

Motion

Large Screen

Dark Theme

Motion Winner: Post-it

Using Material Design as a framework for both design and implementation, the team behind the Post-it app stayed true to both physical and digital, extending Material’s principles to build meaningful interactions in the app powered by effective motion design, like replicating the feeling of crumpling up a Post-it Note in the real world, an interaction the brand knows is deeply satisfying. When users capture a note in the app – using their device’s camera – the note is animated upward, lifting off its real-world background and signaling a transition from physical space to a digital experience. Touches like these serve to replicate and reinforce existing mental models, allowing Post-it Notes to function in the app as they do in reality.









Large Screen Winner: Todoist

Todoist’s adaptive design starts with the basics: foundational layout considerations like margins and content regions. Addressing the app’s unique features and capabilities “a few layers deeper,” introduces more nuance. When designing search for large screens, Senior Product Designer Luis Abreu says Doist tested multiple layouts adapted from small screens. Real-world testing revealed that using more space for previews on tablets created a more information-rich layout that aided search interactions. Column-based layout grids provide convenient structure for creating and testing such layouts, also allowing for quick decisions about how components adapt; bottom sheets in Todoist respond to screen size to maintain clarity, context, and readability, and navigational components make more use of increased screen size.

Dark Theme Winner: Meetly

The dark theme-first approach to Meetly’s recent redesign led by Designer Kinjal Waghela resulted in a product that stands out for its comprehensive application of colors across the interface, conveying Meetly’s identity while improving legibility in dark environments. Particularly noteworthy is Meetly’s attention to illustrations in its dark theme. Waghela treated illustrations in the app – which serve as an important part of Meetly’s approach to branding – like other components, replacing bright background colors with darker, less saturated alternatives that ensure the relationship between background and foreground, UI and illustration, is maintained across themes.

