Android 11: LineageOS 18.1 ist endlich da – Android 11 ist jetzt für viele Smartphones verfügbar – auch für Pixel
Für Android-Nutzer hatten Custom ROMs lange Zeit eine große Bedeutung und konnten so manches nicht mehr aktualisierte Smartphone vor der ewigen Schublade retten. Heute hat sich das ein wenig geändert, aber das Team von Lineage OS leistet weiterhin gute Arbeit und hat nun die neueste, auf Android 11 basierende, Version Lineage OS 18.1 veröffentlicht. Diese bringt einige Verbesserungen mit und ist bereits für viele Smartphones verfügbar – auch für die aktuellen Pixel.
Mit Custom ROMs kann nicht nur älteren Smartphones neues Leben eingehaucht werden, sondern viele Nutzer hatten Lineage oder den Vorgänger CyanogenMod und andere ROMs schon von Beginn an installiert, um einige Freiheiten zu gewinnen oder die angepassten Oberflächen der Smartphone-Hersteller vollständig loszuwerden. Heute ist das ganze Thema ein wenig eingeschlafen, weil die Hersteller dazu gelernt haben, die Installation erschweren oder weil die Nutzer einfach keine Lust mehr haben, in der Software der teuren Gadgets zu pfuschen.
Nach einer längeren Wartezeit und hat Lineage die neue Version nun endlich offiziell angekündigt und die ersten Downloads für weit verbreitete Smartphones freigegeben. Lineage OS 18.1 basiert auf Android 11 und bringt das aktuelle Betriebssystem auch auf viele ältere Smartphones, die ohne solche Projekte keine Updates mehr erhalten würden. LineageOS 18.1 ist der Nachfolger von Lineage 17.1, denn aufgrund eines kleinen Neustarts Ende 2020 hatte man sich dazu entschlossen, die 18 zu überspringen und direkt auf 18.1 zu gehen.
Das neue Betriebssystem hat die Android-Sicherheitsupdates von April 2020 bis März an Bord und ist somit noch wenige Tage auf dem aktuellen Stand. Das Gleiche gilt natürlich auch für das Betriebssystem, denn in wenigen Tagen wird schon die dritte Developer Preview von Android 12 erwartet – und damit beginnt die Arbeit für das Lineage OS-Team dann bald schon wieder von vorne. Google hat erst kürzlich die zweite Android 12 Developer Preview und zweite zweite Android 12 Developer Preview veröffentlicht.
Lineage OS 18.1 bringt viele Neuerungen mit, die sich an den Verbesserungen rund um Android 11 orientieren, aber auch einige neue Features im Gepäck haben, auf die so mancher Nutzer lange gewartet hat. Das Team spricht davon, dass der Übergang von Android 10 auf Android 11 durch einige Änderungen leichter verlief, sodass man mehr Zeit für neue Features hatte.
Die neuen Features in LineageOS 18.1
- Security patches from April 2020 to March 2021 have been merged to LineageOS 15.1 through 18.1.
- 18.1 builds are currently based on the android-11.0.0_r32 tag, which is the Pixel series unified tag.
- Wi-Fi display is available for newer Qualcomm devices, on a device-by-device basis.
- WebView has been updated to Chromium 89.0.4389.105.
- Our Recorder app has been vastly improved in more ways than can be counted, go leave yourself a voice-memo so you don’t forget that great idea!
- Screen recording has been moved to a QS tile to match AOSP’s behavior.
- The user interface has been revamped and there’s also now a UI for easily viewing, managing, and sharing your voice notes.
- It’s now possible to choose the quality of your audio recordings to save space.
- It’s now possible to pause and resume recordings.
- The FOSS Etar app has been forked, improved, and shipped in place of the stagnant and largely unmaintained AOSP calendar.
- The Calyx institute’s FOSS Seedvault application has been included as a built-in backup solution.
- To use it, navigate to Settings -> System -> Backup, and “Change backup provider” to Seedvault. You can then click “Seedvault Backup” to configure, schedule, and encrypt backups!
- Backups created with Seedvault can be uploaded on your Nextcloud instance, an external USB drive or kept on your local storage.
- There is now an option on non-A/B devices to update the recovery image alongside the OS, just as the stock OS would!
- To use this, either enable the option during the initial device setup or navigate to Settings -> System -> (Show More) Updater -> Three Dot Menu in the top right -> and check “Update recovery alongside OS”.
- Our music app, Eleven now has a more up-to-date UI and integrates nicely with all the new android features for music players such as seeking from the notification.
- All LineageOS apps now have support for dark mode.
- (17.1 too) Our recovery now has a new, colorful, and fun UI that is much more accessible.
- (17.1 too) The firewall can block all connections now by making apps think that the device is in airplane mode.
- (17.1 too) We’ve introduced a new expandable volume dialog UI that allows you to control multiple volume streams more easily.
- (17.1 too) The partial screenshot feature has been improved with a new UI that’s easier to use. On 18.1 it also integrates nicely with the new Android’s “instant screenshot”. Long press the screenshot button in the power menu and give it a try!
- (17.1 too) Trebuchet now supports icon packs.
- (17.1 too) ADB root was reworked to ensure compatibility with other 3rd party root solutions.
» Android: Alternativer Play Store-Client gibt euch Google-freien Zugriff auf alle Apps & praktische Zusatzfeatures
GoogleWatchBlog Newsletter abonnieren