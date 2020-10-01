Stadia: Googles Spieleplattform kündigt sechs neue Titel und weitere große Neuerungen an; alle kostenlos (Video)

Google legt nach einigen ruhigen Wochen bei der Spieleplattform Stadia nach: Es gibt gleich sechs neue Spiele, die allesamt ab dem 1. Oktober kostenlos für Stadia Pro-Nutzer zur Verfügung stehen werden. Außerdem stellt man große Ankündigungen in Aussicht, die möglicherweise schon heute Abend auf uns warten und mit dem Android TV-Neustart in Verbindung stehen könnten.



Der letzte September-Tag ist angebrochen und schon morgen wird es neue Spiele bei Stadia geben: Zusätzlich zu den gerade erst angekündigten neuen Stadia Makers-Spielen dürfen sich alle Stadia-Fans ab morgen auf die folgenden Titel freuen. Und das Beste: Alle werden von Beginn an kostenlos im Rahmen des Stadia Pro-Abos zur Verfügung stehen.

Dead by Daylight: Stalk your friends. They'll love it. Or be stalked and outwitted by your friends. They'll love that, too. In Dead by Daylight, switch off between becoming the hunter and becoming one of the hapless hunted, teaming up to take down the big bad and survive. Dead by Daylight on Stadia also allows cross-play with all other platforms where Dead by Daylight is available.

Human Fall Flat: What's better than hilarious, offbeat, body-flopping platforming on your own? Sixteen people doing it together! Chaos abounds in Human: Fall Flat, where each dreamscape presents its own challenges and you're out to climb, jump, and snowboard over whatever it throws at you.

SUPERHOT MIND CONTROL DELETE: Become the guns akimbo master you were always destined to be. All the fast-paced stylistic action, technowizardry, special effects slo-mo you've come to expect from SUPERHOT, and more.

Lara Croft: Temple of Osiris: This treasure of the ancient world is not going to collect itself! The Tomb Raider and up to three friends unearth a subterranean temple together in this multiplayer action dungeon crawler.

Celeste: One of the best platformers in years combines brilliant level design with a poignant, heart-wrenching story. Both the difficulty and the dialogue will likely make you cry. In a good way.

Jotun: Ancient gods and arctic landscapes await the brave solo adventurer who dares confront Jotun, a challenging action adventure that pits a single brave hero against all the powers of Valhalla.

Schaut euch unbedingt die Liste der aktuell kostenlosen Stadia-Spiele an, denn bereits morgen werden drei Titel das Stadia Pro-Kontingent verlassen. Wenn ihr sie euch vorher einmalig sichert, was nur wenige Klicks kostet, könnt ihr dauerhaft auf die Spiele zugreifen und habt sie somit kostenlos in eurer Bibliothek – kann man ja mal machen. Ab 1. Oktober sind die drei Titel Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, The Turing Test und Metro 2033 Redux nur noch kostenpflichtig verfügbar.

Google beginnt die Ankündigung übrigens damit, dass es eine große Woche für Stadia sein wird, man nun aber erst einmal mit den Spielen beginnt. Es werden also weitere News folgen und da kommt das heutige Hardware-Event natürlich genau richtig. Wird Stadia endlich auf Android TV bzw. Google TV starten? Wird es neue Stadia-Hardware geben? Bisher ist nichts in diese Richtung bekannt. Die Wahrscheinlichkeit für den TV-Start oder zumindest die Ankündigung ist recht hoch.

