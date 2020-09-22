Stadia: Google kündigt viele neue Makers-Spiele an – diese Titel sind schon sehr bald verfügbar (Videos)

Es kommen wieder viele neue Spiele auf Googles Spieleplattform Stadia und werden den Weg hin zu den 120 Titeln bis Jahresende weiter erleichtern. Insgesamt hat Google nun sechs neue Titel angekündigt, die zum Teil bereits in den nächsten Wochen verfügbar sein werden und allesamt aus dem Stadia Makers Programm stammen, das kleineren Entwicklern eine Bühne bieten soll. Die ersten Titel sind mit diesem Wissen beeindruckend.



Google legt regelmäßig bei Stadia nach und hat erst kürzlich mehr als eine Handvoll neue Spiele angekündigt. Jetzt geht es wieder mit sechs neuen Titeln weiter, die im Rahmen des Stadia Makers-Programm entstanden sind und ihren Weg auf die Spieleplattform finden werden. Laut den Angaben im Stadia-Blog sind derzeit 15 Spiele in Entwicklung, die Teil dieses Programms sind, wobei die ersten Sechs nun kurz vor der Fertigstellung sind.

Auf folgende Titel dürft ihr euch im Laufe der nächsten Wochen und Monate freuen:

TOHU

Release Date: Fall 2020 TOHU is a brand new adventure game that’s set amongst a world of weird and wonderful fish planets. Explore beautiful landscapes, solve intricate puzzles, and discover the truth about a mysterious little girl and her mechanical alter-ego, Cubus. Combining traditional adventure game mechanics with an approachable design, TOHU features a variety of enchanting locations and strange scenarios, including a theatrical stage production filled with wonderful creatures and a topsy-turvy world where staircases lead you in directions that defy physics. The adventure begins when The Girl’s peaceful world of the fish planets is disturbed by a strange, shadowy creature. With an intention to only cause chaos, it destroys the sacred engine that is the key to this world – and now all life on the fish planets is under threat.









Death Carnival

Release Date: This Winter Death Carnival is a fast-paced top-down shooter with extreme weapons & online multiplayer mayhem. In a future world, broken by war, humanity endures in a few overcrowded cities. To escape their bleak reality, many turn to televised combat sports, the most popular being Death Carnival. In this deadly game show, contestants must battle against hordes of monsters and machines for fame and fortune on live TV.

Unto the end

Release Date: This Winter Unto The End is a hand-crafted cinematic platformer about a desperate journey home. As the adventure unfolds, the decisions you make can carry consequences not just for you, but also for the creatures you encounter. Mastery of combat is critical, but fighting isn’t always the only way. Overcoming adversity can sometimes be better achieved through sharpness of perception. Unforgiving terrain, fierce opponents, and paucity of supplies means there are scant opportunities for respite. Through the suffocating gloom of frigid caverns and biting winds of harsh mountain peaks, every step weighs heavy with the relentless struggle to make it home.

Figment: Creed Valley

Release Date: Early 2021 A musical action-adventure set in the recesses of the human mind… Welcome to the world of Figment. A strange and surreal world; a place filled with our deepest thoughts, urges, and memories, populated by the many voices we hear in our heads. Figment: Creed Valley is an encore to Figment. Dusty and Piper have restored peace in The Mind, however, a new adversary is threatening its balance. Our two heroes must travel to Creed Valley, where The Mind’s beliefs and ideals are formed, to face their most menacing and theatrical foe so far. The Moral Compass has been shattered and a once-peaceful voice of the subconscious has broken loose. Face new enemies as you make your way through enigmatic challenges and explore The Mind’s two fundamental states: Open-minded and Closed-minded. Switch between states and adapt to the shifting environment to move forward.

Nanotale: Typing Chronicles

Release Date: Early 2021 Nanotale – Typing Chronicles is an atmospheric typing adventure RPG set in a colorful vibrant world. Follow Rosalind, a novice Archivist, as she journeys out to explore a distant world. On her quest to gather knowledge, she collects samples of mystic natural beauties. Everything is peaceful. War is a thing of the distant past. In the shadows, a tale of dissonant magic is spreading, instilling corruption into broken hearts.









The Darkside Detective Season 2

Release Date: Q1 2021 Season 2 is bigger, better, and 100% slimier than ever! A year after the “Motel Incident” of Season 1, we find our reliable Darkside Detective, Francis McQueen, picking up the pieces that left the Darkside Division’s dynamic duo as a slightly less-than-dynamic solo. While the best line of defense against the unknown took a hit to their ranks, the Darkside’s ominous influence remains ever-present with the supernatural running amuck and the paranormal causing havoc around the completely (ab)normal city of Twin Lakes. This brand new collection of comedic point-and-click adventures will see Detective McQueen in six new standalone cases as he investigates a creepy carnival, explores a retirement home, and even tries to unwind on a trip to “sunny” old Ireland…

