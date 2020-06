Pixel 4a: Googles neues Smartphone kann bald starten – FCC-Eintrag verrät neue Details & Verkauf als Pixel 5a?

The Google Pixel 4a just hit the FCC, but still no signs of when it'll launch.https://t.co/UQMHk9Tz7r

…at this point, I'm on board with Google releasing it alongside the Pixel 5 as the "Pixel 5a."

H/T @Cstark_27

— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) June 25, 2020