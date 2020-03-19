Wear OS? Fitbit Charge 4 – alle Informationen zum neuen Fitnesstracker mit NFC und vielen Neuerungen

Gestern gab es erste Details rund um einen neuen Fitbit Fitnesstracker und nun gibt es schon wieder neue Informationen zu dem ersten Produkt unter dem Google-Dach, das wohl doch schon sehr bald angekündigt werden dürfte. Es handelt sich dabei um die Fitbit Charge 4, die natürlich einige Verbesserungen zum Vorgänger aufweist und nun sogar schon in einem Onlineshop inklusive ausführlicher Beschreibung gelistet ist.



Google hat mit Fitbit sehr große Pläne und will mit der neuen Tochter den Smartwatch-Markt angreifen – was sich wohl als nicht so leicht herausstellen wird. Im angestammten Bereich, den Fitnesstrackern, ist Fitbit hingegen trotz global sinkender Marktanteile weiter stark und bringt natürlich auch neue Geräte auf den Markt. Das neueste wird nun das erst Produkt sein, das unter dem neuen Dach von Google erscheint, auch wenn es zum aktuellen Stand wohl nicht viel mit einem Google-Produkt gemeinsam hat.

Gestern wurde bekannt, dass Fitbit an einem neuen Fitnesstracker arbeitet, über den bereits erste Informationen bekannt geworden sind. Jetzt hat ein britischer Onlineshop mal wieder zu früh das falsche Knöpfchen gedrückt und das Produkt bereits im Onlineshop gelistet – zwar ohne Bilder, aber dafür mit sehr umfangreichen Informationen zur Ausstattung und dem Funktionsumfang. Nun wissen wir, dass es sich um die Fitbit Charge 4, dem Nachfolger der Fitbit Charge 3 handelt.

Auch das Produkt-Listing des Onlineshops spricht von einer IP68-Zertifizierung, die immerhin Schutz gegen Spritzwasser, Schweiß und Ähnliches bieten soll. Tauchen sollte man damit aber wohl eher nicht. Außerdem ist ein NFC-Chip erhalten, der bei den Vorgängern nur gegen Aufpreis zu haben war – was gerade aufgrund von Fitbit Pay bzw. später dann vermutlich auch Google Pay keine große Überraschung ist. Außerdem mit dabei: Fitnesstracking (Überraschung), Schlaftracking, Schrittzähler und viele weitere Dinge, die man von einem solchen Gadget erwarten würde.

Weil der Onlineshop den Eintrag möglicherweise bald wieder löschen könnte, findet ihr hier im Artikel nun die vollständige Beschreibung in englischer Sprache. Ein Erscheinungsdatum ist noch nicht bekannt, in Großbritannien verlangt man 139,99 Pfund (etwa 148 Euro).







24/7 Pedometer & Heart Rate Tracking

Track your workouts like never before with the Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Smartwatch, the simple and easy to use watch that gives you all the information you’ll need, quickly and consciously right there on your wrist. The Fitbit Charge 4 is designed to motivate you, as well as informing you of your stats from your last workouts. With the built-in sensor that continually tracks your heart rate, you can keep an eye on how hard you work your body when you exercise providing vital information you can analyse. Track steps (Pedometer), distance, calories burned, floors climbed, active minutes and record your runs – viewing workout summaries all from your watch at the end of your routine, all with the Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Smartwatch. Use 24/7 heart rate to better track calorie burn, optimise workouts and uncover health trends.

Smartphone Notifications

Stay connected on the move with call and calendar alerts, text notifications and quick replies, plus get updates from everyday apps. Available on select devices, when your phone is nearby. Quick replies for Android only.

Water-resistant Design

With its water-resistant design – sweat, rain or splashing of water isn’t a problem. Push your workouts to the limit and be safe in the knowledge that your smartwatch is up to the challenge.

Fitness & Sleep Tracking

Know how long you’re in Light, Deep and REM sleep stages, get nightly insights and learn how to get better sleep. Connect Charge 4 with your phone’s GPS to see pace and distance during outdoor runs and rides and use your stats to keep improving

NFC Contactless Payment Capability

Add your cards to the Fitbit app to make easy, secure contactless payments from your tracker. Completely NFC Capable, the Charge 4 adds pure convenience to your lifestyle.

Keep up-to-date without having to touch your phone

The Fitbit Charge 4 allows you to be notified with any texts or calls without the need to pick up your smartphone. The Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Smartwatch features an easy to use operating system, making it simple to navigate your way around.

Pairs to your phone via Bluetooth removing the hassle of tangled cables

Missed an important call or SMS because you couldn’t hear or find your phone at the bottom of your handbag or pocket? With the Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness SmartWatch, this is now a thing of the past. Using innovative Bluetooth technology, the watch displays the caller ID and vibrates as your phone is ringing or when you receive an SMS. Reject or mute the call with a button on the watch or use the Bluetooth headset or mobile phone to answer the call and start chatting.

Up To 7 Day Battery Life

Enjoy a battery life of up to 7 days and access insights and inspiration all day and night.







Full Specifications:

24/7 HEART RATE

HEART RATE ZONES

ALL-DAY CALORIE BURN

UP TO 7-DAY BATTERY LIFE

GOAL-BASED EXERCISES

AUTOMATIC EXERCISE RECOGNITION

SLEEP TRACKING AND STAGES

WATER-RESISTANT TO 50M

FITBIT TODAY

SMART EXPERIENCES

NOTIFICATIONS

REAL-TIME PACE AND DISTANCE

FEMALE HEALTH

ACCESSORIES AND CLOCK FACES

APP DASHBOARD

WIRELESS SYNC

DURABLE, LIGHTWEIGHT DESIGN

SMART, SHARP TOUCHSCREEN

GUIDED BREATHING SESSIONS

& More

[9to5Google]

Keine Google-News mehr verpassen: Abonniere den GoogleWatchBlog-Newsletter

GoogleWatchBlog Newsletter abonnieren