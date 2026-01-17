Gemini Nano Banana: Google zeigt die beeindruckenden Möglichkeiten – Rückblick auf die Trends (Galerie)

Google war mit der KI-Bildbearbeitung Gemini Nano Banana im vergangenen Jahr enorm erfolgreich und konnte allein durch dieses Tool viele Millionen Nutzer auf die eigene Plattform locken. Jetzt blickt man noch einmal zurück und hat die aus eigener Sicht wichtigsten, lustigsten oder auch interessantesten Trends und Möglichkeiten zusammengefasst, die man 2025 gesehen hat.



Der KI-Bildgenerator mit angebundener KI-Bildbearbeitung, Gemini Nano Banana ist erst im Sommer letzten Jahres gestartet, wurde aber bereits mehrfach verbessert und mit neuen Funktionen ausgebaut. Kein Wunder, denn Nano Banana gilt als endgültiger Durchbruch für Gemini, das schon Tage nach dem Start die Nutzermassen in den eigenen KI-ChatBot gebracht hat. Nicht umsonst schreibt man im Beitrag „2025 war ein wunderbares Jahr für unser Bildgenerierungs- und Bearbeitungsmodell Nano Banana.“

Innerhalb kürzester Zeit hat man Nano Banana nicht nur verbessert, sondern das Modell auch in weitere Google-Produkte wie etwa die Websuche oder NotebookLM integriert. Die Nutzer haben im Laufe der ersten Monate unzählige starke Motive erstellt oder bearbeitet, von denen viele öffentlich geteilt worden sind. Aber auch das Gemini-Team hat den KI-Generator fleißig genutzt und dabei immer wieder die Grenzen ausgelotet.

Jetzt blickt man auf das erfolgreiche Jahr 2025 zurück, wohl wissend, dass es schon bald noch weitere vorangehen wird, und hat einige interessante Trends inklusive Vorschaubild und dem dazugehörigen Prompt veröffentlicht. Das wollen wir euch an dieser Stelle nicht vorenthalten und zeigen euch 13 beeindruckende Aufnahmen, die vollständig aus dem magischen Gemini-Zeichenstift stammen. Die Prompts habe ich im Original-Englisch eingebunden, damit ihr sie einfacher nachvollziehen oder anpassen könnt.









1. Allgemeine Bildbearbeitung

Prompt: Turn this into a night scene, lit by the moon, with dramatic shadows and moody overall lighting.

2. Mini-Figuren

Prompt: Create a realistic-looking small 3D model of this dog. Place the model on a desk next to birthday packaging that makes it look like someone unwrapped the model as a gift.

3. Ihr mit eurem jüngeren Ich

Prompt: This is a photo of my younger self and a photo of myself today. Create an image that looks like it was taken with an instant photo camera, showing my older self hugging my younger self. Don’t change the faces.

4. Comics und Cartoons

Prompt: Make a 3-panel comic strip about a baby who becomes a superhero and saves a city from a big piece of evil broccoli.

5. Künstlerische Bilder

Prompt: Create a watercolor-style painting of a gingerbread house that feels cozy and warm.









6. Neue Frisuren testen

Prompt: Show what I’d look like blonde with bangs.

7. Komplexe Infografiken

Prompt: Create an infographic about this plant focusing on interesting information.

8. Festtagsbilder

Prompt: This is a photo of me and my dog. Transform this photo into a realistic holiday portrait where I am sitting in front of a Christmas tree, and my dog is sitting next to me. I should be smiling at the camera, and my dog is looking at me. Mimic my real face. My dog and I should be wearing red and green pajamas and there should be red, green and gold-wrapped gifts surrounding us. The lighting should be warm, with a golden filter.

9. Isometrische Bilder

Prompt: Create a 3D isometric image of a fantastical underwater city.

10. Brettspiel-Ideen

Prompt: Turn this landscape photo into a rustic game board, where the objective is to bring a raft-shaped game piece down the river, avoiding obstacles. Make the scene style photorealistic, with some fantastical elements.









11. Fashion-Experimente

Prompt: Change my outfit to be an astronaut’s outfit, but with the same colors and patterns from my clothes and boots.

12. Foto-Restaurierung

Prompt: Restore this photo. Make it less blurry, get rid of the white streaks and add bright, vivid color. Keep his face the same.

13. Viele, viele Welpen 🐕

Prompt: This is a photo of me. Create a realistic, high-fashion, editorial-style image where I am surrounded by a lot of different small fluffy shih tzu puppies not on a leash. We should be walking towards the camera but I should not be looking directly at the camera. Keep my face exactly as it is. Make the lighting consistent, with a golden glow.

Vielleicht sind diese Prompts eine gute Inspiration für die Nutzer, die mit Nano Banana noch nicht ganz so warm geworden sind. Probiert es einfach einmal aus oder nehmt kleine Änderungen vor, um die Auswirkungen zu sehen.

[Google-Blog]

