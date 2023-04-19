Android Auto: Google informiert über aktuelle Probleme rund um die Infotainment-Plattform (Übersicht)
Rund um Googles Plattform Android Auto treten immer wieder Probleme auf, über die sich viele Nutzer ärgern. Oftmals nur kleine Stolpersteine, aber manchmal auch größere Brocken, die die Nutzung erschweren oder gar verhindern. Solltet ihr auf einen Stolperstein stoßen und über die Ursprünge nicht sicher sein, schaut doch mal in die Liste der bekannten Probleme, die von Google kürzlich wieder aktualisiert und verbessert wurde.
Eigentlich ist Android Auto eine sehr einfache Plattform, denn grob gesagt wird lediglich das Smartphone-Display ausgelagert und auf das angeschlossene Display im Fahrzeug übertragen. Natürlich steckt noch etwas mehr dahinter, aber das ist die Hauptaufgabe der Plattform, während alles andere innerhalb der Apps geschieht. Dennoch gibt es immer wieder Probleme mit der Verbindung, mit einem zickenden Google Assistant, einer nicht nutzbaren Navigation oder Verbindungsabbrüchen. Viele Nutzer dürften so etwas sicherlich schon erlebt haben.
Problematisch ist, dass sich diese Dinge oftmals nur auf eine Nutzergruppe erstrecken. Mit einer bestimmten Android-Version, in einer Region oder Nutzer eines Smartphone-Herstellers. Das führt dazu, dass Google sehr viele Eventualitäten abdecken muss und dass Probleme manchmal für lange Zeit bestehen bleiben. Solltet ihr unter einem bisher nicht durch die Tech-Medien getriebenen Problem leiden, dann schaut doch einmal nach, ob ihr allein betroffen seid oder es sich um eine bekannte Hürde handelt.
In der Android Auto Community gibt es einen von Google gepflegten Thread, in dem Probleme aufgelistet sind, mit Links zu mehr Details versehen sind und mit ihrem Status aufgelistet werden. Ihr findet offene Probleme, kürzlich gelöste Probleme und – jetzt neu – die Probleme, die man an Partner weitergeleitet hat, da sie außerhalb des eigenen Bereichs liegen. Hier die Übersicht mit Stand vom 19. April 2023.
Recently addressed:
-
[Auto] Split screen feature not working
– Please refer to this announcement for more information. (2/10/2023)
-
[Auto] Weather information not available on Coolwalk
– Please refer to this announcement for more information. (2/9/2023)
-
[Maps] “Searching for GPS” error on Android Auto
– The Google Maps team has addressed a fix for this issue. Please refer to this announcement for more information. (2/9/2023)
-
[Assistant] Screen turns black when saying „Hey Google“
– The Assistant team has addressed a fix for this issue. Please refer to this announcement for more information. (2/9/2023)
-
[Amazon Music] Amazon Music plays the wrong song
– The Amazon Music team has addressed a fix for this issue. Please refer to this announcement for more information. (1/4/2023)
-
[Maps] Unable to navigate/scroll when using Google Maps
– The Google Maps team has addressed a fix for this issue. Please refer to this announcement for more information. (11/30/2022)
-
[Auto] Android Auto uses phone speaker for calls instead car speaker
– The Android Auto team has addressed a fix for this issue. Please refer to this announcement for more information. (11/9/2022)
-
[Auto] „App isn’t compatible“ error on Pixel 7 devices
– The Android Auto team has addressed a fix for this issue. Please refer to this announcement for more information. (10/29/2022)
Work in progress:
-
[Assistant] Unable to send message with Telegram
– The Assistant team is investigating this issue.
-
[Auto] Samsung S23 Ultra displays ‚USB device not supported‘ error message
– The Android Auto team is investigating this issue.
-
[Maps] Issue with drop pin on Google Maps
– The Maps team is investigating this issue.
-
[Assistant] Android Auto unable to see contact’s whatsapp number
– The Assistant team is investigating this issue.
-
[Assistant] Assistant responds with “need to allow personal results in this car” message
– The Assistant team is investigating this issue.
-
[Assistant] Assistant does not read incoming messages
– The Assistant team is investigating this issue.
-
[Auto] Android Auto randomly disconnects on Pixel 7 phones
– The Android Auto team is investigating bug reports submitted by users.
-
[Auto] Android Auto does not connect post MIUI 13 update
– The Android Auto team is investigating this issue
Issues we informed to the car / head unit / phone makers:
-
[Volkswagen] Can’t connect to Samsung S22 Ultra
– The Volkswagen team to address this issue through a software update. Please refer to this announcement for more information. (3/10/2023)
-
[Xiaomi] Android Auto does not connect to Xiaomi 11t Pro
– The Xiaomi team has requested to reach out to Xiaomi support for more help. Please refer to this announcement for more information. (2/9/2023)
