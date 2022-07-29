Android: Das neue Google System Update ist da! diese Neuerungen kommen auf alle Smartphones & Tablets

Googles Entwickler waren wieder fleißig und legen erneut bei Android nach, das einige Verbesserungen auf System-Ebene erhält. Dank des modularen Aufbaus des Betriebssystems lassen sich einzelne Bestandteile separat und unabhängig voneinander aktualisieren, was der Weiterentwicklung sehr zugutekommt. Jetzt wurde das dritte Google System Update veröffentlicht, das für alle Smartphones, Tablets und weitere Geräte ausgerollt wird. Der Schwerpunkt ist in der dritten Juli-Runde überraschenderweise die Konnektivität.



Bei den Google System Updates handelt es sich um eine recht junge Linie von Updates, die aus Betriebssystem-Komponenten besteht, die direkt über den Play Store aktualisiert werden können. Zuvor war das unter der internen Bezeichnung „Project Mainline“ bekannt und die Änderungen wurden nur in Ausnahmefällen öffentlich kommuniziert. Doch mit neuem Namen hat man auch die Transparenz gesteigert und es gibt mehrmals monatlich detaillierte Informationen zu den einzelnen Verbesserungen.

Die Google System Updates sind unabhängig von den Google Play Services Updates und den Updates über den Google Play Store. Während sich die System Updates tatsächlich auf das Betriebssystem beziehen, sind die Play Services für den Aufsatz und das Framework verantwortlich. Der Google Play Store aktualisiert die vom Benutzer verwendeten Apps und ist damit in der obersten Ebene der mittlerweile dreistufigen Update-Pyramide. Dennoch beziehen sich die meisten Updates auf Verbesserungen rund um den Google Play Store – so wie in fast jedem Monat. In der dritten Ausgabe des aktuellen Monats hat man aber andere Prioritäten.

Tatsächlich gibt es mit der dritten Ausgabe, die vermutlich die letzte für Juli bleiben wird, wieder fünf Neuerungen: Einen kritischen Fix, verbesserte Informationen zur Kontosicherheit, eine Ankündigung des neuen Game Dashboards für weitere Geräte sowie drei Verbesserungen im Bereich der Konnektivität – darunter die Matter Developer Preview. Hier das vollständige Listing für den Monat Juli.

Critical Fixes

[Phone] Bug fixes for system management & diagnostics, and utilities related services.[1][6]

Account Management

[Phone] The section headers in the Data & Privacy tab of the Google account settings have a new appearance.[2]

[Phone] Enhancements to in-app support experience.[5]

[Phone] Enhancements to user interface for Family Link.[5]

[Phone] Provide users with unified safety recommendations from the Google Account across Google apps.[6]

Device Connectivity

[Phone] APIs for developers to build seamless multi-device experiences.[5]

[Phone] With the Matter Developer Preview, you can set up and share Matter devices between Matter ecosystems.[6]

[Phone] Automatically switching bluetooth audio peripherals between your devices (phone, tablet, laptop).[6]

[Auto, Phone] Control whether a Cast Sender sees the self-device as a Cast target.[6]

Games

[Phone] Game Dashboard lets you choose longer battery life or higher performance, block out calls and notifications when playing, access Play Games achievements, and more. Available on select devices running Android T.[6]

Google Play Store

Improvements to Play-as-you-download feature to let gamers start playing mobile games while the app download continues to reduce waiting times.[3]

New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love.[3]

Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation.[3]

New features to the Play Pass and Play Points programs.[3]

Enhancements to Google Play Billing.[3]

Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe.[3]

Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.[3]

Support

[Phone] Provide an ability to filter the data plans available to purchase by various categories received from the Carrier.[2]

[Phone] Enhanced system update flow to show features included in new Android updates.[4]

Wallet

[Phone] Updates user experience to latest Google Material design, rebrands as “Google Wallet”.[2]

Developer Services

New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Maps related developer services in their apps.[1]

[1] Available through Google Play system update for July

[2] Available through Google Play services v22.22 updated on 07/28/2022

[3] Available through Google Play Store v31.1 updated on 07/28/2022.

[4] Available through Google Play services v22.24 updated on 07/28/2022.

[5] Available through Google Play services v22.26 updated on 07/28/2022.

[6] Available through Google Play services v22.30 updated on 07/28/2022.