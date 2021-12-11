Google Chrome OS: Von Google ausgewählt – das sind die besten Chrome-Apps des Jahres 2021

Vor allem im Betriebssystem Chrome OS spielen die Chrome-Apps eine immer wichtigere Rolle, denn sie gehen über den Funktionsumfang der klassischen Browser-Erweiterungen hinaus und können als plattformübergreifende Apps genutzt werden. Zum Endes des Jahres hat das Chrome OS-Team die 7 besten Chrome-Apps gekürt, ohne die die einzelnen Team-Mitglieder nach eigenen Angaben nicht mehr leben könnten.



Anfang bis Mitte Dezember kann man sich vor Jahresrückblicken kaum retten und auch das Chrome-Team hat bereits mit dem zu Ende gehenden Jahr 2021 abgeschlossen und neben den besten Chrome-Erweiterungen auch die besten Chrome-Apps gekürt. Wie schon bei den Kollegen, setzt man dabei aber nicht die Anzahl der Downloads oder Bewertungen als Maßstab an, sondern es ist eine rein subjektive Liste der einzelnen Mitglieder, die ihre Wahl außerdem begründen.

Das Team des Chrome OS-Betriebssystem hat die sieben besten Chrome-Apps herausgesucht, ohne die man nach eigenen Angaben nicht mehr leben könnte. Darunter befindet sich mit Stadia übrigens auch eine Google-App, wobei diese aber auch sehr glaubhaft als eine der besten Chrome-Apps 2021 gezählt werden kann, ohne dass das Marketing-Team eine Richtung vorgeben musste. Schaut euch einfach die Liste der sieben Apps inklusive der Begründungen der einzelnen Team-Mitglieder an. Ich denke, da bedarf es keiner weiteren Bewertung von meiner Seite.

Und wer auch den Browser oder das Smartphone aufrüsten möchte, kann sich vielleicht auch mit anderen Rückblicken behelfen: Die besten Chrome-Erweiterungen sowie für Android die besten Apps und besten Spiele.









Pixlr

Tis the season to create memories that bring smiles to friends and family. But capturing a photo of my family of five, including toddlers, is no small feat. Pixlr lets you edit photos and create great designs right in your browser. I combined a few photos into one to give the appearance of a calm and serene group, while giving the background a perfect blur. – Maria Lundahl Schmidt, Chrome OS Apps Partnerships

Rave

When my kids are asleep, I use Rave, a watch party app, with my friends to text and voice message while binging Netflix and watching YouTube videos together. We even hosted a few karaoke nights with our friends who live outside of California. It became the weekend highlight for us. – Sanj Nathwani, Chrome OS Product Manager

Zoom

Making sure my 2 and 4-year-olds and I can spend virtual time with our loved ones has been important for my family. Zoom’s new progressive web app (PWA) for Chromebooks makes it incredibly easy to join any call with a single click. It works in Chrome browser on any operating system — so I never need to worry about whether my friends or family will be able to access a group meeting. – James Wagner, Chrome OS Apps Program Manager









Stadia

Gaming played a crucial role in keeping me entertained (and sane!) in 2021. This year I have been all about cloud-gaming and Celeste is the first game that sold me. Latency was my main hesitation with cloud gaming, so I put it to the test with a pixel-perfect platformer. I had played Celeste locally, so I knew that any delay in responsiveness would render one of my favorite indie games unplayable. To my delight, I didn’t notice any lag when playing on Stadia. –Sam Richard, Chrome OS Developer Advocate

GeForce Now

And for those looking for a new game that can show off the graphical capabilities of cloud-gaming, be sure to check out Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy on NVIDIA GeForce NOW. RTX support means it can be played with beautifully ray traced graphics (available on Chromebooks that support 4K), turning your Chromebook into the ultimate high-fidelity gaming rig! – Greg Nemeth, Chrome OS Games Partnerships

Krita

Sheltering in place in a cabin outside of Sweden has given my family some extra time to embrace our creative side. Krita – which is in beta – has been an amazing tool for us, and we have been able to create a plethora of princesses, unicorns and cat-like creatures. Krita is designed primarily for digital painting and 2D animation; it is open source and completely free of charge. The name „Krita“ is inspired by the Swedish words krita, meaning „crayon,“ and rita, which means „to draw,“ so it made perfect sense for us to use this wonderful tool for digital artists. – Maria Lundahl Schmidt, Chrome OS Apps Partnerships









Sumo

One of my resolutions this year was to get into painting again. When I started using the web-based app Sumopaint, it was impossible to miss the other tools they have — like making music, 3D modeling, coding or editing photos and videos. My favorite part: how easy everything was to learn, and how you can share assets between apps in the suite through a common asset library. – Neel Kshetramade, Chrome OS Apps Program Manager

» Chrome OS: Neue Features für die Kamera-App werden ausgerollt – Scannen mit dem Chromebook & mehr

» Google Jahresrückblick: Das waren die beliebtesten Suchanfragen und Themen der Deutschen 2021 (Video)

» YouTube Jahresrückblick: Das sind die erfolgreichsten Videos, Creator, Musikvideos und Aufsteiger 2021

[Google-Blog]

Keine Google-News mehr verpassen: Abonniere den GoogleWatchBlog-Newsletter

GoogleWatchBlog Newsletter abonnieren