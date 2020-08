Pixel 4a & Pixel 5: Viele neue Leaks rund um die beiden 5G Google-Smartphones; Spezifikationen & Displaytrick

-The Following information was provided to me concerning the Google Pixel 4A 5G

Differences between 4a and 4A5G:

-Upgrade to 765 Chip set

-2 Cameras

-Expect to see more Color Options

-Possible Additional Ram

-Available all Carrier stores

$499 5.81 inch#TeamPixel

— Jason C – I'm Just Saying (@ImjustSayingJC) August 16, 2020