Stadia: Google kündigt neue Titel für die Spieleplattform an – diese Spiele sind schon bald verfügbar (Videos)
Google legt rund um die Spieleplattform Stadia mittlerweile sehr regelmäßig nach und hat erst kürzlich viele neue Spiele angekündigt – und jetzt folgt schon der nächste Schwung. Auf dem Weg zu über 100 neuen Spielen bis Jahresende gibt es nun erneut zusätzliche Titel, auf die sich die Spieler in den kommenden Wochen freuen dürfen. Die beiden Neuzugänge stammen diesmal aus der erzählerischen Kategorie.
Stadia füllt sich weiter: Google hat erneut zwei Spiele angekündigt, auf die die interessierten Spieler allerdings noch etwas warten müssen. Windbound wird ab dem 28. August 2020 verfügbar sein und auf Cris Tales muss man sich sogar noch bis nach Stadia erstem Geburtstag gedulden und erst am 17. November den Controller aus dem Schrank holen. Die nun veröffentlichten Ankündigungen inklusive Videos machen aber Lust auf mehr. Und in den nächsten Wochen wird es Google weitere Ankündigungen geben.
Windbound
As Kara, you are a warrior, caught at sea in a fierce storm and adrift from your tribe. Thrown from your boat and at the mercy of the turbulent waters, you are tossed on to the shores of the Forbidden Islands, a mysterious paradise. Shipwrecked alone, you must explore, adapt, and navigate the land and perilous seas to stay alive.
- Uncover the Secrets Within – Embark on a personal journey and discover the history of the idyllic Forbidden Islands; each holding the key to a mystery and unexpected revelations.
- Explore As Far As The Eye Can See – Head towards the horizon, advancing across the islands, each with their own diverse wildlife, landscapes and challenges to face.
- Live Off The Land – Scavenge the islands’ untamed terrain for resources that you can use to craft a full range of tools and weapons to hunt wildlife and upgrade your boat. You must set sail when resources become scarce.
- Build Your Perfect Seacraft – Your boat is a key companion on your journey. Carefully craft your own custom sailing vessel to take on the treacherous waters, traversing from one island to the next. Design your boat to battle tempestuous winds, monstrous waves, and dangerous sea creatures.
Cris Tales
Peer into the past, act in the present, and watch as your choices dynamically change the future – all on one screen as you play! Beautifully hand-drawn 2D animations bring life to a world where your choices will change both the present and the future across more than 20 hours of gameplay.
You’ll experience a unique combination of branching stories, innovative combat, and classic RPG progression in Cris Tales’ exciting and unforgettable exploration of how our actions echo through time.
- A Love Letter to Classic JRPGs – Inspired by timeless JRPGs, meet and recruit a unique cast of teammates, challenge myriad enemies, and make your way through an expansive world.
- Experience the Past, Present, and Future Simultaneously – Peer into and learn from the past, decide on actions in the present, and alter the course of the future in ways that will reshape the world dynamically depending on the choices you make.
- Master Strategic Turn-Based Combat – Warp your enemies into the past or future, synchronize attacks for enhanced group abilities, and master the timing of attack and defense to go beyond your party’s limits in combat.
- Uncover a Fascinating Story & Characters – The Empress’ plot to take over the world is complex and layered. Use your wits and recruit powerful allies throughout the world to uncover and undo her multifaceted web and make your way to the True Ending of this enchanting tale.
- Discover a Beautiful World – Climb aboard an airship or boat and traverse this handcrafted, dark fairytale world. From the shining kingdom of Crystallis to the slums of Saint Clarity, discover each unique location and shape its future.
