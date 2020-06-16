Stadia: Google kündigt neue Titel für die Spieleplattform an – diese Spiele sind schon bald verfügbar (Videos)

Google legt rund um die Spieleplattform Stadia mittlerweile sehr regelmäßig nach und hat erst kürzlich viele neue Spiele angekündigt – und jetzt folgt schon der nächste Schwung. Auf dem Weg zu über 100 neuen Spielen bis Jahresende gibt es nun erneut zusätzliche Titel, auf die sich die Spieler in den kommenden Wochen freuen dürfen. Die beiden Neuzugänge stammen diesmal aus der erzählerischen Kategorie.



Stadia füllt sich weiter: Google hat erneut zwei Spiele angekündigt, auf die die interessierten Spieler allerdings noch etwas warten müssen. Windbound wird ab dem 28. August 2020 verfügbar sein und auf Cris Tales muss man sich sogar noch bis nach Stadia erstem Geburtstag gedulden und erst am 17. November den Controller aus dem Schrank holen. Die nun veröffentlichten Ankündigungen inklusive Videos machen aber Lust auf mehr. Und in den nächsten Wochen wird es Google weitere Ankündigungen geben.

As Kara, you are a warrior, caught at sea in a fierce storm and adrift from your tribe. Thrown from your boat and at the mercy of the turbulent waters, you are tossed on to the shores of the Forbidden Islands, a mysterious paradise. Shipwrecked alone, you must explore, adapt, and navigate the land and perilous seas to stay alive.

Peer into the past, act in the present, and watch as your choices dynamically change the future – all on one screen as you play! Beautifully hand-drawn 2D animations bring life to a world where your choices will change both the present and the future across more than 20 hours of gameplay.

You’ll experience a unique combination of branching stories, innovative combat, and classic RPG progression in Cris Tales’ exciting and unforgettable exploration of how our actions echo through time.