Stadia: Google kündigt neue Titel für die Spieleplattform an – diese Spiele sind schon bald verfügbar (Video)

Google legt aktuell ein hohes Tempo auf der Spieleplattform Stadia vor und kann nach der Ankündigung vom Mittwoch nun schon wieder neue Spiele verkünden, die sehr bald verfügbar sein werden. Diese ergänzen die zahlreichen weiteren neuen Titel und können dann auch gleich mit der neuen Auflösung im Chrome-Browser verwendet werden.



Erst vor wenigen Tagen hat Google neue Spiele und neue Features für Stadia angekündigt und nun gibt es bald schon wieder neues Futter für alle Zocker: „Bald“, ein genaues Datum wird nicht genannt, werden die beiden Titel Metro 2033 Redux sowie Metro: Last Night Redux zum Kauf zur Verfügung stehen. Geht einfach einmal davon aus, dass die Spiele schon im Laufe der nächsten Woche oder spätestens am folgenden WE freigeschaltet werden.

Metro 2033 Redux is the definitive, remastered version of Metro 2033, the first game in the critically acclaimed Metro series from 4A Games. A gripping, story-driven first person shooter set within the sprawling Moscow Metro, it blends combat, exploration, and stealth to create one of the most immersive experiences in gaming.

All the gameplay improvements and features from the acclaimed sequel Metro: Last Light have been transferred to Metro 2033 Redux – superior AI, controls, animation, weapon handling, and many more – to create a thrilling experience for newcomers and veterans alike. With both sequels (Metro: Last Light and Metro Exodus), the entire trilogy of this genre-defining series will soon be playable on Stadia.

Metro: Last Light Redux is the spectacular sequel to Metro 2033. Players will once again step into the boots of Artyom, and venture forth on an epic adventure through the Metro tunnels beneath Moscow.

Two unique Play-Styles – Spartan and Survival – allow you to experience the game with action-packed shooting or through tense moments where every shot counts. With the legendary ‘Ranger Mode’ and all previously released DLC included, Metro: Last Light Redux is the definitive way to experience this critically acclaimed sequel.