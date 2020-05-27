Stadia: Google bringt neue Spiele, kostenlose Add-Ons und zusätzliche Auflösung für Chrome-Nutzer (Videos)

Google legt bei der Spieleplattform Stadia wieder kräftig nach und hat einige Neuerungen im Gepäck: Alle Spieler dürfen sich auf eine Reihe von neuen Spieletiteln sowie kostenlose Erweiterungen bereits bestehender Titel freuen. Außerdem schrauben die Entwickler weiter an den verfügbaren Auflösungen und führen nun eine neue Qualitätsstufe für alle Spieler ein, die Stadia im Chrome-Browser nutzen.



Bei Stadia geht es stetig voran und man kann Google keinesfalls Untätigkeit auf der Spieleplattform vorwerfen. Erst vor wenigen Tagen wurden eine Reihe von Bugfixes für die Webversion ausgerollt und mutmaßlich wird in wenigen Tagen das kostenlose Paket Stadia Base gestartet, das zukünftig die Spielermassen auf die Plattform spülen soll. Ob das wirklich der Fall sein wird bleibt abzuwarten, aber Google legt immerhin sehr häufig nach.

Neue 1440p-Auflösung für Chrome-Nutzer

Bisher steht Stadia nur in zwei Qualitätsstufen zur Verfügung, die sich je nach verfügbarer Bandbreite bzw. dem verwendeten Paket unterscheiden. Die Lücke zwischen der Standardauflösung 1080p und der hohen Auflösung mit 4K war bisher allerdings sehr groß, sodass man nun eine Zwischenstufe einlegt, die sich an den Gegebenheiten der Hardware orientiert. Für Chrome-Nutzer steht Stadia nun auch in einer 1440p-Auflösung zur Verfügung.

Diese Auflösung ist allerdings nur für Stadia Pro-Nutzer verfügbar, denn nach wie vor gilt die Einschränkung, dass Base-Nutzer höchstens 1080p erhalten werden. Wer also demnächst mit der mutmaßlich bald startenden kostenlosen Version einsteigen möchte, sollte sich keine Hoffnung auf diese neue Auflösung machen. Auf jeden Fall ein sinnvoller Zwischenschritt.

Neue Spiele

Google legt auch mit neuen Titeln nach: Ab sofort stehen die Titel Jotun: Valhalla Edition und Sundered: Eldritch Edition zur Verfügung, bei denen es sich allerdings um Titel aus den Jahren 2015 und 2017 handelt, die erst jetzt ihren Weg zu Stadia finden. Ab 16. Juni dürfen sich alle Nutzer auf The Elder Scrolls freuen und es gibt drei kostenlose neue Erweiterungen für bereits bestehende Titel: PUBG Ranked Mode, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath sowie das The Crew 2: Hobbies Update.









Jotun: Valhalla Edition

An epic quest toward immortality in Jotun: Valhalla Edition. Conquer a beautiful animated world on a journey to the gates of eternity. Meet monsters as you travel through Norse mythology on a mission to claim your rightful place in the pantheon of heroes. You can purchase Jotun: Valhalla Edition on Stadia today for $14.99 USD.

Sundered Eldritch Edition

Exploration and adventure reach new heights in Sundered: Eldritch Edition, a hand-drawn platformer featuring some truly eye-popping 2D art. Search strange and magical corridors, overcome otherworldly enemies, and open up paths to even more encounters. Purchase Sundered: Eldritch Edition on Stadia today for $19.99 USD.

The Elder Scrolls

On June 16, The Elder Scrolls Online lands on Stadia Pro. One of the most beloved and deep multiplayer RPGs of all time will be ready to play instantly across your laptops, desktops, compatible phones and tablets, and TVs with Chromecast Ultra. Just claim it for free with Stadia Pro. The Elder Scrolls Online on Stadia also features the Morrowind Chapter as free content. And The Elder Scrolls Online is launching with crossplay support with PC, which means you’ll be able to play with friends across Stadia and PC. The Elder Scrolls Online also features cross-progression with PC, so you can carry over your progress!

PUBG Ranked Mode

PUBG continues to expand with the introduction of Ranked Mode. Players can now choose to play under a different and more competitive set of rules, and all of the action will be tracked and rewarded. Ranked Mode games include 64 total players, no Red Zones, and a focus on making the best loot more readily available. For the ultimate competitive experience, no AI or bots will be featured in Ranked Mode play. Ranked Mode is available to play in PUBG today, and it’s available to you at no additional cost. Also, please note that Ranked Mode on Stadia is only available for players using a controller.









The Crew 2: Hobbie Update

Get set for more high-octane stakes in The Crew 2. Prove your skills as a Collector Explorer with themed challenges and exclusive rewards. Hobbies arrives in The Crew 2 for free on May 27! If you own The Crew 2 on Stadia, there’s nothing you need to do… your add-on will arrive instantly. The Crew 2 is available now on Stadia for $49.99 USD.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is a massive new story expansion, bringing tons of material to both single-player and multiplayer. Play an entirely new story campaign. Take control of three new fighters: Sheeva, Fujin, and Robocop. That’s right. Robocop: part man, part robot, all cop. In addition, Aftermath will bring new Stages, Stage Fatalities and Friendships to MK11. Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath launches on Stadia today. You can buy it for $39.99 USD, or together with Mortal Kombat 11 AND the Kombat Pack in the incredible Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection for $59.99.

