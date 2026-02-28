Gemini Nano Banana 2: Google zeigt beeindruckende Möglichkeiten des KI-Bildgenerator + Prompts (Galerie)

Google hat am Donnerstag das neue KI-Modell Gemini Nano Banana 2 zur Bildbearbeitung veröffentlicht, das mit der zweiten Generation große Fortschritte gegenüber dem Vorgänger gemacht hat. Die neue Generation ist nicht nur leistungsfähiger, sondern bietet auch mehr Funktionen und eine deutlich erhöhte Geschwindigkeit. Jetzt zeigt Google, was mit dem neuen KI-Bildgenerator alles möglich ist.



Mit Gemini Nano Banana ist Google im vergangenen Jahr ein echter Sommerhit gelungen, dessen Erfolg bis heute ungebrochen ist und von den Entwicklern bereits mehrfach mit neuen Funktionen und Integrationen unterstützt wurde. Jetzt macht man den nächsten großen Schritt, denn die am Donnerstag erfolgte Veröffentlichung von Gemini Nano Banana 2 hebt den KI-Bildgenerator sowie die KI-Bildbearbeitung noch einmal auf eine ganz neue Stufe.

Die Stärken von Nano Banana 2 liegen zum einen in der Verbreitung der bisher für zahlende Nutzer exklusiven Pro-Funktion, die ein besseres Sprachverständnis mitbringt, mehr Kontext versteht, Details beibehalten und auch sehr viel sicherer mit Text umgehen kann. Außerdem legt man mit einem größeren Kontextfenster nach, erlaubt bis zu 14 einzufügende Objekte in ein Motiv und legt in puncto Geschwindigkeit zu. Nicht umsonst basiert Nano Banana 2 auf dem brandaktuellen Flash-Modell.

Wir haben euch am Donnerstag natürlich Gemini Nano Banana 2 ausführlich vorgestellt und die Stärken sowie Verbesserungen und Integrationen zusammengefasst. Jetzt wollen wir uns einmal ansehen, was das unter dem Strich bewirkt. Google hat eine Reihe von Beispielbildern inklusive Prompt veröffentlicht, die wir euch natürlich nicht vorenthalten wollen.









Eine Flat-Lay-Infografik, die den Wasserkreislauf darstellt Prompt: High-quality flat lay photography creating a DIY infographic that simply explains how the water cycle works, arranged on a clean, light gray textured background. The visual story flows from left to right in clear steps. Simple, clean black arrows are hand-drawn onto the background to guide the viewer’s eye. The overall mood is educational, modern, and easy to understand. The image is shot from a top-down, bird’s-eye view with soft, even lighting that minimizes shadows and keeps the focus on the process.

Triptychon-Infografik zum Vergleich von Wolkenarten Prompt: Triptych infographic comparing three types of clouds: Cumulus, Stratus, and Cirrus. Each panel shows the cloud type in a dramatic sky with a bold label. High-contrast comic style. AR: 16:9

Museum Clos Lucé im Stil des Synthetischen Kubismus Prompt: Create an image of Museum Clos Lucé. In the style of bright colored Synthetic Cubism. No text. Your plan is to first search for visual references, and generate after. Aspect ratio 16:9

Ins Hindi übersetztes „Einheimische Tierwelt“-Schild Prompt 1: An intimate, naturalistic cinematic close-up reveals a small, intricately illustrated sign made of recycled material, showing drawings of local birds and flowers. Delicate script below reads: „Native Wildlife: Please Observe from a Distance.“ Soft, diffused light filters through the leaves of a nearby fern, casting gentle shadows. The background is a soft blur of vibrant green foliage, emphasizing respect for the delicate ecosystem. Prompt 2: Take this concept and localize it to an Indian setting, including translation of all the text to Hindi.









Fröhliche Charaktere und Gegenstände auf einem Bauernhof Prompt: Create an image of these 14 characters and items having fun at the farm. The overall atmosphere is fun, silly and joyful. It is strictly important to keep identity consistent of all the 14 characters and items.

Flauschige Freunde bauen ein Baumhaus Prompt: Create a funny 6 part story with these 3 fluffy friends building a tree house. The story is thrilling throughout with emotional highs and lows and is ending in a happy moment. Keep the attire and identity consistent of all 3 characters, but their expressions and angles should vary throughout all 6 images. Make sure to only have one of each character in each image. Generate 6 images one at a time. Each image should be a separate output in 16:9 format.

Nebelige Panorama-Luftaufnahme eines grünen Tals Prompt: This aerial shot captures a dramatic, misty landscape, likely a valley or glen, characterized by rolling, verdant hills and a winding river or loch. The photography style leans towards a moody and atmospheric aesthetic, emphasizing the grandeur and isolation of nature. The camera angle is high, looking down into the valley, providing a sweeping panoramic view that highlights the immense scale of the surroundings. The dominant colors are various shades of deep green, ranging from lush emerald in the foreground fields to darker, more muted tones on the distant mountains. The water, a central feature, appears as a serene, dark blue-grey, reflecting the overcast sky. The sky itself is a blend of grey and white, heavily laden with clouds and mist that cling to the mountain peaks, creating a soft, diffused lighting style. This natural, soft light minimizes harsh shadows and enhances the overall ethereal feel of the scene. The subject is a majestic natural landscape. In the foreground, a darker body of water curves around a patch of bright green fields, bordered by scattered trees and shrubs. A narrow, winding road snakes through the green hills on the right side of the frame, disappearing into the distance. Further into the valley, a larger, lighter blue-grey body of water stretches between towering, green-clad mountains. These mountains rise steeply on both sides, their peaks shrouded in the low-hanging mist, creating a sense of depth and mystery. The overall impression is one of serene, untamed wilderness, hinting at the rugged beauty of places like the Scottish Highlands or the Lake District.‘

Stark stilisiertes Pop-Art-Modeporträt in verschiedenen Seitenverhältnissen Prompt: Cinematic still, evoking a vibrant, dreamlike quality often found in highly stylized musical dramas or whimsical comedies, with a composition style reminiscent of a master of bold, graphic imagery. The camera is positioned slightly low, looking up at the subject, emphasizing their commanding presence and the dramatic flair of their outfit. The color palette is exceptionally bold and high-contrast, dominated by electric blue and shocking pink, with a bright yellow accent. The background is a solid, uniform cerulean blue, providing a stark, graphic backdrop that makes the subject pop. The subject is a young, dark-skinned individual with tightly coiled hair, wearing an incredibly striking suit. The suit’s fabric features an audacious pattern of swirling, wavy lines in electric blue, interspersed with large, concentric circles in hot pink, overlapping and radiating outwards. The tailored blazer has wide lapels and bell sleeves, worn over a sharply pressed yellow collared shirt. The matching trousers are wide-legged, dramatically flaring out towards the ground, with sharp creases down the front. The individual wears bright yellow, heart-shaped sunglasses and large, pink, circular earrings. Their hands are placed on their hips in a confident, almost defiant pose, and their gaze, though hidden behind the sunglasses, projects an aura of cool assurance. The ambiance is one of high fashion, playfulness, and unadulterated self-expression, imbued with an almost surreal, pop-art energy.









Obige Infografik fasst die neuen Möglichkeiten von Gemini Nano Banana 2 zusammen. Stilecht wurde auch diese Grafik mit einem langen Gemini-Prompt erstellt, den Google aber leider nicht veröffentlicht hat. Das KI-Modell bewirbt sich sozusagen selbst. Möglich macht das unter anderem das größere Kontextfenster, bei dem keine Details mehr verlorengehen. Durch die verbesserte Umsetzung von Anweisungen hält sich das Modell strikter an komplexe Prompts. Es erfasst die spezifischen Nuancen der Idee, sodass das generierte Bild genau den Vorstellungen der Nutzer entspricht.

Nano Banana 2 schließt zudem die Lücke zwischen Geschwindigkeit und visueller Detailtreue und liefert hochauflösendes, fotorealistisches Bildmaterial. Damit dürfte es für viele Nutzer zu einer immer größeren echten Alternative für die Bildbearbeitung oder Bilderstellung werden. Wenn sowohl die Qualität als auch die Geschwindigkeit zulegen, können die Nutzer noch mehr Anläufe wagen, um das perfekte Ergebnis zu erhalten.

[Google-Blog]

