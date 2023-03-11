Android 13: Neue QPR-Beta kommt – Google macht es wieder kompliziert und Pixel-Nutzer müssen reagieren

Seit Montag warten viele Pixel-Nutzer nicht nur auf das Pixel Feature Drop, sondern auch auf den Rollout von Android 13 QPR2. Bisher hat sich Google nicht zu den Verzögerungen geäußert, wird aber dennoch möglicherweise schon am Montag mit der nächsten Beta nachlegen. In einem Beitrag beschreibt man das grobe Vorgehen und erinnert Pixel-Nutzer an das Verlassen des Beta-Programms. Das dürfte kompliziert werden.



Eigentlich hätte Google am Montag Android 13 QPR2 veröffentlichen sollen und damit auch automatisch alle Pixel-Smartphones aktualisieren, die sich im Beta-Kanal befinden. Doch das ist bisher nicht passiert und bisher hat man nicht verraten, warum es Verzögerungen gibt. Trotz der aktuellen Probleme zieht man die Pläne wohl dennoch weiterhin durch und wird schon in der nächsten Woche mit der Android 13 QPR3 Beta nachlegen.

In der Ankündigung bei Reddit heißt es, dass die QPR3 Beta in der Woche ab Montag dem 13. März veröffentlicht wird – ja, so ist es formuliert. Tatsächlich ist damit nicht gesagt, dass die QPR2 Stable noch vor der QPR3 Beta kommen wird. Solltet ihr in der QPR2 Beta sein und die QPR3 Beta NICHT wollen, müsst ihr den Beta-Kanal jetzt verlassen und darauf warten, dass die stabile QPR2 ausgerollt wird. Bleibt ihr hingegen im Beta-Kanal, wechselt ihr automatisch auf die QPR3 Beta.

Die große Unbekannte ist jetzt die Android 14 Beta, die wir bereits für Anfang April erwarten. Es ist also davon auszugehen, dass es die Android 13 QPR3 Beta und die Android 14 Beta parallel geben wird. Wer Interesse an der Android 14 Beta hat, sollte wohl ebenfalls das Beta-Programm verlassen, um nicht die QPR3 Beta zu erhalten. Explizit erwähnt wird das bisher aber noch nicht.

Hier Googles Original-Hinweise:

Hi Beta users,

With the release of our final Android 13 QPR2 Beta update a few weeks ago, we are now preparing for our next Beta Program cycle that covers our Android 13 June release (QPR3). Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1 will kick off the week of March 13th. If you take no action and remain enrolled in the Beta Program, you will automatically receive Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1 starting next week.

We are changing our beta release process – to receive the upcoming March QPR2 public stable release, devices currently enrolled in Beta will need to first opt out of the program. Devices that remain enrolled in the Beta Program will receive Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1.

If you prefer to exit the Beta Program and receive the final public March QPR2 update without the need to wipe your data, please do the following:

Opt out of the program before March 13th, ignore/don’t apply the downgrade OTA update, and wait for the final public stable release of the March Feature Drop (QPR2) releasing this month. Opting out will not cause a data wipe as long as you don’t apply the downgrade OTA. Note: If you want to immediately return to the latest public version, you can apply the downgrade OTA which will require a data wipe per usual program guidelines.