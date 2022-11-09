Google startet neue Top-Level-Domain: Domains unter .rsvp können jetzt registriert werden – bitte antworten

Google hat sich vor mehreren Jahren eine ganze Reihe neuer Top-Level-Domains gesichert, bei denen man selbst als Registrar auftreten und diese an interessierte Nutzer verkaufen kann. Allerdings hatte man nie den ganzen Schwung auf den Markt gebracht, sondern öffnet diese erst ganz langsam für die Öffentlichkeit. Nachdem man in diesem Jahr bereits .day und .boo angeboten hat, öffnet man jetzt .rsvp



Einige Top-Level-Domains aus dem Hause Google sind schon seit längerer Zeit in Benutzung und sollen vor allem praktische Zwecke erfüllen – so wie etwa die .new TLD. Aber auch mit anderen TLDs verfolgt man Pläne und so wurde jetzt die Registrierung für die Top-Level-Domain .rsvp veröffentlicht, die auf die bekannte englische bzw. eher franzöische Abkürzung RSVP setzt, was so viel wie „bitte antworten“ bedeutet. Entsprechend fallen auch die als Beispiel genannten Domains aus:

Halloween.boo: Party City just launched Halloween.boo to celebrate their biggest holiday of the year – Halloween! Visit their one-stop shop for costumes, decorations, balloons and more for your next Halloween Party.

Wer eine solche Domain möchte, kann sich jetzt registrieren, muss allerdings noch eine Gebühr zahlen, die täglich sinkt und ab dem 15. November vollständig wegfällt. Alle Details dazu findet ihr auf dieser Seite.

