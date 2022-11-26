Android Auto: Alle Probleme auf Googles Infotainment-Plattform in der Übersicht – hier findet ihr alle Details
Rund um Googles Plattform Android Auto treten immer wieder Probleme auf, über die sich viele Nutzer ärgern. Oftmals nur Stolpersteine, aber manchmal auch größere Brocken, die die Nutzung erschweren oder gar verhindern. Gerade im Auto, noch dazu während der Fahrt, sollte im Optimalfall nichts Unvorhergesehenes passieren. Solltet ihr auf einen Stolperstein stoßen und über die Ursprünge nicht sicher sein, schaut doch mal in die Liste der bekannten Probleme.
Eigentlich ist Android Auto eine sehr einfache Plattform, denn grob gesagt wird lediglich das Smartphone-Display ausgelagert und auf das angeschlossene Display im Fahrzeug übertragen. Natürlich steckt sehr viel mehr dahinter, aber das ist die Hauptaufgabe der Plattform, während alles andere innerhalb der Apps geschieht. Dennoch gibt es immer wieder Probleme mit der Verbindung, mit einem zickenden Google Assistant oder einer nicht nutzbaren Navigation. Erst vor wenigen Tagen haben wir über das behobene Telefonie-Problem und die Pixel 7-Probleme berichtet.
Problematisch ist, dass sich diese Dinge oftmals nur auf eine Nutzergruppe erstrecken. Mit einer bestimmten Android-Version, in einer Region oder Nutzer eines Smartphone-Herstellers. Das führt dazu, dass Google sehr viele Eventualitäten abdecken muss und dass Probleme manchmal für lange Zeit bestehen bleiben. Solltet ihr unter einem bisher nicht durch die Tech-Medien getriebenen Problem leiden, dann schaut doch einmal nach, ob ihr allein betroffen seid oder es sich um eine bekannte Hürde handelt.
In der Android Auto Community gibt es einen von Google gepflegten Thread, in dem Probleme aufgelistet sind, mit Links zu mehr Details versehen sind und mit ihrem Status aufgelistet werden. Ihr findet offene Probleme, kürzlich gelöste Probleme oder auch die Dinge, die von Google an die Smartphone-Hersteller weitergegeben wurden. Hier einmal die aktuelle Liste mit Stand 20. November.
Recently addressed:
- [Auto] Android Auto uses phone speaker for calls instead car speaker
– The Android Auto team has addressed a fix for this issue. Please refer to this announcement for more information. (11/9/2022)
- [Auto] „App isn’t compatible“ error on Pixel 7 devices
– The Android Auto team has addressed a fix for this issue. Please refer to this announcement for more information. (10/29/2022)
- [Auto] Missing weather icon on the top right of the car display
– The Android Auto team has addressed a fix for this issue. Please refer to this announcement for more information. (10/29/2022).
- [Auto] „Looking for Android Auto“ notification on Android 13
– The Android Auto team has addressed a fix for this issue. Please refer to this announcement for more information. (10/13/2022).
- [Assistant] Navigation doesn’t start via voice command
– The Assistant team has addressed a fix for this issue. Please refer to this announcement for more information. (10/12/2022).
- [Assistant] Google Assistant doesn’t make outgoing calls
– The Assistant team has addressed a fix for this issue. Please refer to this announcement for more information. (10/7/2022).
- [Auto] Connectivity issue on Samsung Galaxy Z
– The Android Auto team has addressed a fix for this issue. Please refer to this announcement for more information. (9/2/2022)
- [Auto] Android auto stop working post the latest AA update
– The Android Auto team has addressed a fix for this issue. Please refer to this announcement for more information. (8/26/2022)
- [Auto] Incoming calls are not notified on car screen
– The Android Auto team discovered the issue is not caused by the Android Auto app. Please refer here for more information. (8/16/2022)
- [Auto] Samsung S22 shows black screen on connection
– The Android Auto team has addressed a fix for this issue. Please refer to this announcement for more information. (8/14/2022)
Work in progress:
- [Auto] Not able to connect to Android Auto on Pixel 7 phones
– The Android Auto team needs bug reports to investigate further.
- [Auto] Android Auto randomly disconnects on Pixel 7 phones
– The Android Auto team needs bug reports to investigate further.
- [Auto] Android Auto does not connect post Android 13 update
– The Android Auto team needs bug reports to investigate further.
- [Auto] Huge icons after upgrading to Android 12
– The Android Auto team is investigating this issue.
- [Auto] Black screen issue with wireless connectivity
– The Android Auto team is investigating bug reports submitted by users.
