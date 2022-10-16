Pixel 7 Wallpaper: Hier bekommt ihr die zwölf neuen Natur-Hintergrundbilder zum Download (Galerie)
Google hat den Pixel 7-Smartphones eine Reihe von Neuerungen spendiert, die sowohl die Hardware als auch Software umfassen, aber auch bei den Medien gibt es Neues. Anlässlich des kürzlichen Smartphone-Launches gibt es 12 neue Wallpaper, die man zur Feier des Events für alle Pixel-Smartphones veröffentlicht hat. Wer sie auch außerhalb des Pixel-Universums nutzen möchte, bekommt die Hintergrundbilder hier zum Download.
Viele Smartphone-Hersteller spendieren ihren neuen Flaggschiffen neue Wallpaper, die auch stellvertretend für diese neue Generation stehen. Bei Google ist das nicht anders, doch erst einmal hat man nur Hintergrundbilder für die gesamte Community veröffentlicht, die nicht viel mit der siebten Generation zu tun haben, aber anlässlich deren Präsentation veröffentlicht wurden. Bei den Hintergrundbildern handelt es sich um sehr schöne Aufnahmen von Naturlandschaften rund um die Welt.
Es soll bei den Aufnahmen, die man in der Wallpaper-App im Bereich „Community Lens“ veröffentlicht hat, um echte Aufnahmen handeln. Ich habe selbst kein Auge für so etwas und könnte diese Aufnahmen nicht anfertigen, würde aber auf den ersten Blick sagen, dass da durchaus noch einmal ein Grafiker drübergeschaut hat. Ist schlussendlich egal, denn die Aufnahmen sind sehr schön und machen sich sicherlich auf allen Geräten sehr gut.
Die Hintergrundbilder sind „Dynamic Color-friendly“. Das bedeutet, dass sie von den Android-Algorithmen sehr gut erkannt werden, um die Farben für das Material You-Design anzupassen. Hier findet ihr jetzt eine kleine Vorschau aller Bilder, die ihr bei uns wie üblich einzeln betrachten und herunterladen könnt (Google Fotos) als auch als gesamtes Archiv (Google Drive). In beiden Fällen bekommt ihr die volle Auflösung.
- Autumn treetops in the mist: Photographed at the top of the mountain in Sarek National Park, Sweden. Photo by Wojtek Rygielski.
- Welcome to San Francisco: Flying into San Francisco over the iconic Bay Bridge. Photo by Bhushan Mondkar.
- Patterns in nature: Nature’s patterns are showcased at the San Francisco Botanical Garden in Golden Gate Park. Photo by Tim Dasilva.
- Solitude: Morning fog shrouds the Arashiyama mountains in Kyoto, Japan. Photo by Tim Dasilva.
- Hopi Point sunset: Sunset at the Grand Canyon. Photo by Hema Hariharan.
- View of the Milky Way from the Swiss Alps: Night hiking in the mountains of Bernese Oberland, Switzerland. Photo by Wojtek Rygielski.
- Monterey morning: Early spring in Monterey, California. Photo by Elvin Hu.
- View from Mount Titlis: Snowy mountaintop in Engelberg, Switzerland. Photo by Nick Chameyev.
- Na Pali ridges: Sunrays dance in the sea mist as they illuminate the Na Pali Coast mountain ridges. Photo bv Selim Cinek.
- Dawn at the White Sands: Sand dunes at sunrise at White Sands National Park. Photo by Jiwoong Lee.
- Sunlight through Muir Woods: Rays of sunlight peek through the trees on an overcast dav. Photo by Helene Sears.
- Icelandic aurora: Views of the aurora borealis gracefully dancing in Iceland Photo by Christy Y. Liao.
Neue Pixel Wallpaper zum Download: Galerie (Google Fotos) | ZIP-Archiv (Google Drive)
GoogleWatchBlog bei Google News abonnieren | GoogleWatchBlog Newsletter abonnieren