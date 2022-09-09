Android: Neue Google System Updates sind da – diese Neuerungen kommen jetzt auf Smartphones & Tablets

Google ist wieder in der Spur und verteilt regelmäßig Updates für das Betriebssystem Android, das jetzt schon die zweite Aktualisierung in diesem Monat erhält: In diesen Tagen beginnt der Rollout des zweiten Google System Update für den Monat September. Im noch immer jungen Monat hat man überraschend viele Verbesserungen für den Play Store im Gepäck.



Bei den Google System Updates handelt es sich noch um eine junge Linie von Updates, die aus Betriebssystem-Komponenten besteht, die direkt über den Play Store aktualisiert werden können. Zuvor war das unter der internen Bezeichnung „Project Mainline“ bekannt und die Änderungen wurden nur in Ausnahmefällen öffentlich kommuniziert. Doch mit neuem Namen wurde auch die Transparenz gesteigert und es gibt mehrmals monatlich detaillierte Informationen zu den Verbesserungen.

Die Google System Updates sind übrigens unabhängig von den Google Play Services Updates und den Updates über den Google Play Store. Während sich die System Updates tatsächlich auf das Betriebssystem selbst beziehen, sind die Play Services für den Aufsatz und das Framework verantwortlich. Der Google Play Store aktualisiert die vom Benutzer verwendeten Apps und ist damit in der obersten Ebene der mittlerweile dreistufigen Update-Pyramide. Dennoch beziehen sich die zweite Updates im Monat September primär auf Verbesserungen rund um den Google Play Store.

Hier nun die Updates für die zweite Runde im September. Tatsächlich liegt man damit schon jetzt gleichauf mit der Anzahl der Updates im Vormonat. In der aktuellen Runde dreht sich vieles um den Play Store, der zahlreiche Verbesserungen erhalten soll, aber auch um neue Kategorien – interessanterweise erst mit dem zukünftigen Datum des 12. September. Auffällig: ERneut fehlt die Zusatznummer [1] bei der Auflistung.









Account Management [Phone] Allows users to hide recommended apps during the Google Kids Space onboarding flow.[2]

[Auto, Phone, TV, Wear] Improvements to account syncing and account recovery.[2]

[Phone] Ability to install Google Kids Space on a tablet’s secondary user during device setup.[2] Google Play Store New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love.[3]

Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation.[3]

Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe.[3]

Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.[3]

[Wear OS] With updates to the Play Store on Wear OS home page, users can experience a new content forward display that makes it easier to find recommended apps.[3]

[Wear OS] When users install an app on their Wear OS device that requires a companion app, their mobile device will automatically install the companion app.[3]

[Wear OS] New secondary menu to allow users to browse recommended apps for their Wear OS, Android TV or Android Auto devices from their Android phones.[3]

[Phone] Learn more about Play’s Top Picks by expanding results to see more details about the app or game directly within the Play’s Top Picks module.[3] Support [Phone] Android 13 consumer education experience.[2] Utilities [Auto, Phone] Autofill will now notify users if their sign-on credentials have been found in a public data breach.[2] Wallet [Phone] You can now get visual feedback when you lock, unlock, or start your car with a digital car key.[2]

[Wear OS] This feature lets you add new forms of payment to Google Pay in Japan.[2]

[Phone] Enable showing open loop transit agencies in list of purchasable transit passes.[2] Developer Services New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Account Management, Security & Privacy related developer services in their apps.[2] [2] Available through Google Play services v35.22 updated on 09/01/2022

[3] Available through Google Play Store v31.1 updated on 09/01/2022

» Android 13: Google veröffentlicht neue Feature Drop Beta für die Pixel-Smartphones; Android 13 QPR1 Beta

