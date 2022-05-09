Android 13 für Android TV: Google veröffentlicht erste Beta des neuen Smart TV-Betriebssystems für ADT-3
Google hat vor wenigen Tagen die erste Android 13 Beta für die Pixel-Smartphones veröffentlicht, die natürlich offiziell angekündigt wurde. Unter dem Radar hat man aber noch eine weitere neue Betriebssystem-Version veröffentlicht, die erst jetzt – fast überraschend – „entdeckt“ wurde: Es wurde Android TV 13 veröffentlicht, das sich als erste Beta auf dem ADT-3 ausprobieren lässt.
Die erste Android 13 Beta für Android TV ist da. Allerdings nur für das Entwickler-Kit ADT-3, das sich eher nicht in den Händen der Endnutzer befindet. Über Neuerungen ist nichts bekannt, sondern man hat lediglich eine Liste mit bekannten Problemen verkündet. Dabei muss man bedenken, dass Android TV nur der Unterbau ist, bei dem es in der TV-Welt nie große oder relevante Sprünge gibt. Wer möchte, kann die neue Version dennoch im Android-Emulator ausprobieren.
Hier die bekannten Bugs und Probleme:
- When Bluetooth headphones are connected, AV playback on some apps does not work.
- In some cases when trying to pair Bluetooth devices, pressing the side button on the ADT-3 device does not activate a Bluetooth device search. If remote pairing is lost, you can work around this by using ADB commands to simulate remote input. Alternatively, you can reflash the unit.
- Remote control buttons can’t be reconfigured using the Remote & Accessories menu.
- The option to change HDMI-CEC control is currently missing from the Remote & Accessories menu.
- When casting to 4k TVs, only the top left quarter of the image is shown.
- In some cases when the ADT-3 device is connected to an LG TV, the remote control does not work.
- When using the Google Play Movies app, 4K playback is corrupted by a gray screen and noise.
- For iOS devices, the Google Home app fails to connect to the ADT-3 device. To work around this issue, use the Google Home app on an Android device or the ADT-3 remote control.
Bis zur finalen Version, die dann auch noch für offiziell genutzte Geräte ausgerollt wird, wird es noch lange Zeit dauern. Selbst Google versorgt die eigenen Geräte weder zuverlässig noch zeitnah mit dem neuen Betriebssystem.
