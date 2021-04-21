Android 12: Google veröffentlicht dritte Developer Preview für aktuelle Pixel-Smartphones (Downloadlinks)
Nächstes Kapitel für Android 12: Ziemlich genau einen Monat nach der zweiten Entwicklervorschau hat Google vor wenigen Minuten die dritte und letzte Android 12 Developer Preview veröffentlicht. Interessierte und mutige Pixel-Besitzer können die dritte Version ab sofort herunterladen und auf ihren Smartphones ausprobieren. Auch mit dieser Version gibt es wieder eine Reihe von neuen Features sowie Bugfixes.
Google ist voll im Zeitplan und hat vor wenigen Minuten pünktlich zur Mitte des Monats die Android 12 Developer Preview 3 veröffentlicht. Diese folgt etwa zwei Wochen nach den kürzlich eingelegten Zwischenversionen 12 DP 2.1 sowie 12 DP 2.2, die eine ganze Reihe von Bugfixes an Bord hatten. Auch mit der dritten Developer Preview gibt es nun viele Fehlerbehebungen sowie eine Reihe von neuen Funktionen.
Die wichtigsten Änderungen:
- New app launch animation: To make “app startup a more consistent and delightful experience,” Google is introducing a default animation from the point of launch, splash screen with the app icon, and transition. Developers will be able to customize the splash screen’s background, replace the app icon, control timing, and more.
- New incoming/outgoing/screened call notifications: Meant to improve visibility, scannability, and consistency, the new CallStyle template is available for dialers or chat apps with video calling. Rising to the top of the notification shade, they support multiple default and custom actions, and can be customized with a large avatar image, text, and button color hints.
- Improved web linking: URLs that haven’t been through Android App Links or manually approved by users are immediately opened by the default web browser instead of the “chooser” dialog.
- Richer haptics: Android 12 is introducing support for more expressive effects, like a low tick, as today’s actuators feature broader frequency bandwidth. The goal is to allow developers to create “informative haptic feedback for UI events.” Similarly, game developers have more access to motors in game controllers. Google says, the Pixel 4 offers the fullest examples of these upcoming APIs today, and that it’s working with OEMs.
- More-flexible backups: Developers can now set different rules (including encryption requirements) for cloud backups and device-to-device transfers. For example, large files can be excluded from the former method, but included in the latter.
In den nächsten Tagen werden wir natürlich über alle wichtigen Neuerungen berichten, die in der dritten Developer Preview enthalten sind oder sich noch unter der Haube verstecken. Wer Android 12 auf dem täglich verwendeten Smartphone ausprobieren möchte, sollte bis zur ersten Beta-Version warten, die für Mitte Mai erwartet wird.
Die direkten Downloadquellen findet ihr unter folgendem Link:
» Android 12 Downloadlinks für die Pixel-Smartphones
[Ankündigung im Android Developers-Blog]
