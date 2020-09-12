Android Auto: Probleme rund um Googles Infotainment-Plattform – hier findet ihr Informationen und Lösungen
Mit Googles Infotainment-Plattform Android Auto lassen sich die wichtigsten Funktionen vom Android-Smartphone im Auto während der Fahrt verwenden, ohne dass der Fahrer zu sehr abgelenkt wird. Das geht allerdings nur dann auf, wenn es keine Probleme oder Stolpersteine gibt und alles reibungslos funktioniert. Solltet ihr ein Problem mit Android Auto haben, gibt es nun eine sehr interessante Übersicht für euch.
Eine sehr alte Regel besagt, dass es keine Software ohne Probleme oder Sicherheitslücken gibt – man muss nur lange genug danach suchen. Vermutlich gibt es auch heute nur sehr wenige Projekte, auf die das nicht zutrifft. Natürlich sind auch die Google-Produkte nicht fehlerfrei und führen endlos lange Bug Report-Listen, die von den Entwicklern mit einer gewissen Priorität nach und nach abgearbeitet werden. Ein Blick in diese manchmal öffentlich zugänglichen Bug Tracker kann sehr interessant sein.
Android Auto gehört zu den Apps und Plattformen, die absolut reibungslos funktionieren sollten. Natürlich sollten alle Google-Produkte fehlerlos arbeiten, aber gerade im Auto während der Fahrt kann jede unnötige Ablenkung problematisch oder hochgefährlich werden. In den letzten Monaten sorgten insbesondere der Google Assistant und die Sprachausgabe für Probleme, aber auch an anderen Stellen kann es einmal hapern. Gut, wenn man eventuell vorab darüber informiert ist.
Google pflegt schon seit längerer Zeit eine Liste mit bekannten Problemen rund um Android Auto. Diese steht im Google Support-Forum zum Abruf bereit und teilt sich in drei große Bereiche: Aktuell bekannte und in gewisser Weise anerkannte Probleme, derzeit in Entwicklung befindliche Bugfixes sowie eine Auflistung von Problemen, die Google an die Fahrzeughersteller weitergeleitet hat und nicht mehr vollständig im eigenen Einflussbereich liegen.
Zu jedem Problem gibt es einen verlinkten Thread mit weiteren Informationen und Diskussionen, sowie eine kurze Info über den aktuellen Stand. Wirklich sehr übersichtlich und vielleicht eine interessante Anlaufstelle, die sich jeder Android Auto-Nutzer einfach mal in die Bookmarks packen sollte.
Die aktuell bekannten Android Auto-Probleme
Recently addressed:
-
[Auto] „Phone is not responding“ error message on Kia head units
– Please visit this FAQ thread if the issue persists. (8/12/20)
-
[Assistant] „Hey, Google“ or „Ok, Google“ does not work
– The Samsung team rolled out a fix. (8/7/20)
-
[Auto] Bluetooth connection not working on Sony head units
– Please make sure to keep your app up-to-date and visit this FAQ for more help. (8/7/20)
-
[Auto] Answer / Call buttons does not work on the steering wheel
– The Android Auto team prepared a fix for upcoming updates. (8/4/20)
-
[Auto] Voice instructions for navigation does not work
– The Android Auto team prepared a fix to address this issue. (7/31/20)
-
[Media] YouTube Music stuck on loading
– The YT Music team prepared a fix for this issue. Please update your YT Music app to the latest version. (7/14/20)
-
[Auto] Auto-launch feature not working
– The Android Auto team prepared a fix for upcoming updates. (7/13/20)
-
[Assistant] Voice commands does not work on LG phones
– The Google Assistant team rolled out a fix. (7/2/20)
-
[Assistant] „Internet connection is not stable“ when sending + replying messages
– The Assistant team rolled out a fix. Please update your Google app to the latest version. (6/19/20)
Work in progress:
-
[Assistant] Google Assistant is slow to respond
– The Assistant team is investigating.
-
[Auto] USB connection preference switches to ‚No File Transfer‘
– The Android Auto team is investigating.
-
[Auto] Spotify audio pauses intermittently
– The Android Auto team is investigating.
-
[Auto] Android Auto disables dark theme mode on Android 10
– The Android Auto team is investigating the issue.
-
[Auto] Error message: “This app isn’t compatible with your device anymore”
– The Android Auto team is investigating the issue.
-
[Auto] Not able to connect to Android Auto on Samsung S20 phones
– The Android Auto team is investigating user submitted bug reports.
-
[Auto] „Automatically resume media“ feature does not work
– The Android Auto team is investigating the issue.
-
[Auto] Android Auto disconnects when phone battery is sufficiently charged
– The Android Auto team is investigating with bug reports submitted by users.
-
[Assistant] Incoming text messages are read out in a different language
– The Google Assistant team updated this article in the Assistant Help Center. Please refer to the announcement for more details.
-
[Maps] Not able to zoom in and out on Google Maps using control knob
– The Android Auto team is investigating the issue.
-
[Media] Music does not resume after a phone call ends
– The Android Auto team is investigating with bug reports submitted by users.
Issues we informed to the car / head unit / phone makers:
-
[Nissan] Audio cutting out while listening to media on Nissan cars
– The Android Auto team has informed partners with the issue. (8/21/20)
-
[Oppo] Android Auto freezes when the phone is locked
– The Oppo team is investigating the issue. (8/3/20)
-
[Volkswagen] Does not play media + volume control does not work
– The Volkswagen team is investigating the issue. (6/11/20)
-
[Kenwood] Wireless: Disconnecting on Kenwood head units
– The Android Auto team has informed partners with the issue. (4/3/20)
-
[Ford] Not able to talk or hear when answering incoming calls on Ford Sync 3
– The Android Auto team has informed partners with the issue. (3/6/20)
-
[Samsung] „Android Auto connection is poor“ popup message
– The Samsung team has prepared a fix for affected phone models. (2/11/20)
Das sieht nun nach langen Listen aus, ist für ein recht umfangreiches Projekt aber tatsächlich nicht ungewöhnlich. Viele Probleme wiederholen sich oder dürften miteinander in Verbindung stehen, sodass sie vielleicht in einem Rutsch erledigt sein könnte. Natürlich werden auch in Zukunft neue Probleme auftreten und gerade die nun bevorzugte kabellose Verbindung zwischen Smartphone und Infotainment-System scheint noch sehr fehleranfällig zu sein. Aber auch das wird man langfristig in den Griff bekommen.
Wie bereits gesagt, legt euch diese Seite einmal in den Bookmarks ab und schaut bei auftretenden Problemen einmal herein, ob auch andere Nutzer betroffen sind bzw. das Team vielleicht schon an einem Fix arbeitet. Natürlich werden wir auch hier im Blog immer wieder über weitreichende Probleme berichten.
» Aktuell bekannte Probleme rund um Android Auto
