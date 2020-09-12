Android Auto: Probleme rund um Googles Infotainment-Plattform – hier findet ihr Informationen und Lösungen

Mit Googles Infotainment-Plattform Android Auto lassen sich die wichtigsten Funktionen vom Android-Smartphone im Auto während der Fahrt verwenden, ohne dass der Fahrer zu sehr abgelenkt wird. Das geht allerdings nur dann auf, wenn es keine Probleme oder Stolpersteine gibt und alles reibungslos funktioniert. Solltet ihr ein Problem mit Android Auto haben, gibt es nun eine sehr interessante Übersicht für euch.



Eine sehr alte Regel besagt, dass es keine Software ohne Probleme oder Sicherheitslücken gibt – man muss nur lange genug danach suchen. Vermutlich gibt es auch heute nur sehr wenige Projekte, auf die das nicht zutrifft. Natürlich sind auch die Google-Produkte nicht fehlerfrei und führen endlos lange Bug Report-Listen, die von den Entwicklern mit einer gewissen Priorität nach und nach abgearbeitet werden. Ein Blick in diese manchmal öffentlich zugänglichen Bug Tracker kann sehr interessant sein.

Android Auto gehört zu den Apps und Plattformen, die absolut reibungslos funktionieren sollten. Natürlich sollten alle Google-Produkte fehlerlos arbeiten, aber gerade im Auto während der Fahrt kann jede unnötige Ablenkung problematisch oder hochgefährlich werden. In den letzten Monaten sorgten insbesondere der Google Assistant und die Sprachausgabe für Probleme, aber auch an anderen Stellen kann es einmal hapern. Gut, wenn man eventuell vorab darüber informiert ist.

Google pflegt schon seit längerer Zeit eine Liste mit bekannten Problemen rund um Android Auto. Diese steht im Google Support-Forum zum Abruf bereit und teilt sich in drei große Bereiche: Aktuell bekannte und in gewisser Weise anerkannte Probleme, derzeit in Entwicklung befindliche Bugfixes sowie eine Auflistung von Problemen, die Google an die Fahrzeughersteller weitergeleitet hat und nicht mehr vollständig im eigenen Einflussbereich liegen.

Zu jedem Problem gibt es einen verlinkten Thread mit weiteren Informationen und Diskussionen, sowie eine kurze Info über den aktuellen Stand. Wirklich sehr übersichtlich und vielleicht eine interessante Anlaufstelle, die sich jeder Android Auto-Nutzer einfach mal in die Bookmarks packen sollte.









Die aktuell bekannten Android Auto-Probleme

Recently addressed:

Work in progress:









Issues we informed to the car / head unit / phone makers:

Das sieht nun nach langen Listen aus, ist für ein recht umfangreiches Projekt aber tatsächlich nicht ungewöhnlich. Viele Probleme wiederholen sich oder dürften miteinander in Verbindung stehen, sodass sie vielleicht in einem Rutsch erledigt sein könnte. Natürlich werden auch in Zukunft neue Probleme auftreten und gerade die nun bevorzugte kabellose Verbindung zwischen Smartphone und Infotainment-System scheint noch sehr fehleranfällig zu sein. Aber auch das wird man langfristig in den Griff bekommen.

Wie bereits gesagt, legt euch diese Seite einmal in den Bookmarks ab und schaut bei auftretenden Problemen einmal herein, ob auch andere Nutzer betroffen sind bzw. das Team vielleicht schon an einem Fix arbeitet. Natürlich werden wir auch hier im Blog immer wieder über weitreichende Probleme berichten.

» Aktuell bekannte Probleme rund um Android Auto

Keine Google-News mehr verpassen: Abonniere den GoogleWatchBlog-Newsletter

GoogleWatchBlog Newsletter abonnieren