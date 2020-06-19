Google Maps: Streetview bekommt starke Konkurrenz – Facebook übernimmt Streetview-Alternative Mapillary

Google Maps enthält nicht nur sehr viele Informationen, sondern auch sehr umfangreiches Bildmaterial in Form von Satellitenbilder, Nutzerfotos und natürlich auch den Streetview-Aufnahmen. Nachdem Google viele Jahre kaum Konkurrenz in diesem Bereich hatte, kommt nun erneut Bewegung in den Markt der abfotografierten Straßen: Facebook hat die Streetview-Alternative Mapillary übernommen, die nun weiter ausgebaut werden soll.



Die Plattform Mapillary hat es sich zum Ziel gesetzt, weltweit detaillierte Straßenaufnahmen zu sammeln und diese kostenfrei allen Nutzern zur Verfügung zu stellen – also ein offenes Streetview. Das Projekt hat in den letzten Jahren einen regen Zulauf erhalten und deckt durch die Mithilfe der riesigen Community nahezu alle bewohnten Gebiete der Erde ab – und das in vielen Fällen sogar mehrfach. Alle Details zu Mapillary findet ihr in diesem Artikel.

Jetzt hat das Unternehmen bekannt gegeben, dass es an Facebook verkauft wurde. Der Kaufpreis wurde wie üblich nicht genannt, dafür aber verkündet, dass es vorerst keine Änderungen an der Plattform geben wird – auch das ist keine große Überraschung. Facebook ist bisher nicht unbedingt als Kartendienst in Erscheinung getreten, auch wenn in vielen Facebook-Seiten Karten mit Adressen integriert sind. Nun kann man wohl erwarten, dass zukünftig auch Straßenaufnahmen dort zu finden sein werden.

Rein aus Sicht des zur Verfügung stehenden Bildmaterials dürfte Mapillary aktuell der größte Google Maps Streetview-Konkurrent sein, an dem vor gut zwei Jahren auch schon Amazon großes Interesse gezeigt hat. Die Übernahme durch Facebook dürfte sicherlich auch von Google sehr genau beobachtet werden, auch wenn es mit Apple Maps und Bing Maps natürlich ohnehin schon weitere große Konkurrenten gibt.

What happens to Mapillary

Our plan is to continue being a global platform for imagery, map data, and improving all maps. You will still be able to upload imagery and use the map data from all the images on the platform.

Our OpenStreetMap commitment

Our commitment to OpenStreetMap stays. The plan is for the rights given to OpenStreetMap editors to remain unchanged and for our work with OpenStreetMap communities and companies to continue on the same path as always. Mapillary will continue to spearhead a collaborative model where all map communities, companies, cities, and others work together to keep the maps of our world accurate, detailed, and up to date.

What happens to customers and commercial uses

Historically, all of the imagery available on our platform has been open and free for anyone to use for non-commercial purposes. Moving forward, that will continue to be true, except that starting today, it will also be free to use for commercial users as well. By continuing to make all images uploaded to Mapillary open, public, and available to everyone, we hope to enable new use cases, and grow the breadth of coverage and usage to benefit mapping for everyone. While we previously needed to focus on commercialisation to build and run the platform, joining Facebook moves Mapillary closer to the vision we’ve had from day one of offering a free service to anyone.

The road ahead

Although much has happened since we first launched Mapillary, we’re still just at the beginning. So much of the world still needs to be mapped, and so many of the world’s maps still require updates. As the world changes, our maps need to change with it. Together with Facebook, we’ll be able to build the tools that will keep our maps detailed, accurate, and up to date – for everyone, everywhere.

Thank you for being a big part of the journey so far. We’re very excited about the future and can’t wait to build it with you.