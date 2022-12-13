Android 13: Google veröffentlicht neue Feature Drop Beta für die Pixel-Smartphones; Android 13 QPR2 Beta

Wie vor wenigen Tagen angekündigt, legt Google jetzt nach: Vor wenigen Minuten wurde die erste Android 13 Beta der QPR2-Schiene veröffentlicht, die uns in den nächsten drei Monaten begleiten und möglicherweise einige neue Features bringen wird. Die neue Beta, auch als ‚Feature Drop Beta‘ bezeichnet, wird nun bis Anfang März 2023 laufen. Der Rollout beginnt ab sofort auf alle Pixel-Smartphones, die sich noch im Beta-Channel befinden.



Nur wenige Tage nach der finalen Version von Android 13 QPR1 hat Google jetzt die Android 13 QPR2 Beta veröffentlicht. Dabei handelt es sich um die zweite Beta als Zwischenversion von Android 13 und als letzte vor der Android 14 Beta. Die neueste Version hat laut der Ankündigung einige Bugfixes sowie natürlich das aktuelle Dezember-Sicherheitsupdate an Bord. Hier die zwar recht lange, aber eher inhaltsleere Ankündigung, die in den nächsten Tagen möglicherweise um neu entdeckte Features erweitert wird.

Following the stable release of Android 13 to AOSP, we continue to update the platform with fixes and improvements that are then rolled out to supported devices. These releases happen on a quarterly cadence through Quarterly Platform Releases (QPRs), which are delivered both to AOSP and to Google Pixel devices as part of Feature Drops.

Although these updates don’t include app-impacting API changes, we provide images of the latest QPR beta builds so you can test your app with these builds as needed.

Unlike developer previews and betas for unreleased versions of Android, these builds are suitable for general use. However, please review any known issues that are listed on this page.

Android 13 QPR2 builds on the updates in Android 13 QPR1 and the Android 13 initial release and includes the next round of refinements such as bug fixes and improvements to stability and performance.