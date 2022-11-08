Android 13: Google veröffentlicht neue Feature Drop Beta für die Pixel-Smartphones; Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1
Gerade einmal zwei Wochen nach der dritten Version hat Google gestern Abend noch eine zweite Android 13 Beta in der QPR-Schiene veröffentlicht. Dieses auch als Feature Drop bezeichnete Beta-Programm bringt eine Reihe von Verbesserungen auf alle teilnehmenden Pixel-Smartphones. Für eine zweite dritte Beta, die eher als Korrektur verstanden werden könnte, gibt es überraschend viele Verbesserungen bzw. Fixes.
Google hat gestern Abend nicht nur das Android-Sicherheitsupdate mit Pixel Update veröffentlicht, sondern am späten Abend auch noch mit der neuen Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1 nachgelegt, die gerade einmal zwei Wochen nach der ersten dritten Beta kommt. Mutmaßlich wird es keine Beta 4 geben, denn schon Anfang Dezember sollte Google diese Version als finalen Release im Rahmen des Pixel Feature Drop ausrollen. Hier der Changelog:
Die angekündigten Verbesserungen
- Fixed a platform issue that caused apps to crash when they were using a
MediaSessionto handle input from hardware media playback buttons. (Issue #251798994, Issue #252665746, Issue #251381423, Issue #251513135, Issue #255500998)
- Fixed issues where a device’s GPU drivers sometimes caused the system UI to freeze during normal device use.
- Fixed an issue where Pixel phones sometimes displayed an incorrect “Missed call” notification instead of “Call answered on another device” when the call was answered remotely by Pixel Watch (in untethered mode).
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Google Camera app to crash.
- Fixed an issue that prevented Google Assistant from being activated by hotword on some devices.
- Fixed an issue that prevented motion-based gestures, such as “Lift to check phone” or “Flip to Shhh”, from working on some devices.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused artifacts to display when recording or viewing video on some devices.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Google Camera app to launch slowly.
- Fixed an issue for Pixel 6a devices that sometimes caused the CarrierSettings to crash when inserting a SIM card.
- Fixed that issue that prevented the “Go to browser” option in the notification shade from working while using an instant app.
» Android: Google rollt das November-Sicherheitsupdate für die Pixel-Smartphones aus – wieder mit Pixel-Update
