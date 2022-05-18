Android: Das neue Google System Update ist da – diese Neuerungen kommen auf alle Smartphones & Tablets

Google hat das Betriebssystem Android über die Jahre auf eine modulare Architektur umgestellt, die eine schnelle Aktualisierung einzelner Komonenten ermöglicht, ohne ein großes Versionsupdate ausrollen zu müssen. Das hat die Tür für die Google System Updates geöffnet, deren aktuelle Ausgabe in diesen Tagen für alle Nutzer ausgerollt wird. Es gibt Neuigkeiten bei der Kontoverwaltung im Zusammenspiel mit Googles Family Link-Plattform sowie für Android Auto.



Bei den Google System Updates handelt es sich noch um eine recht junge Linie von Updates, die aus Betriebssystem-Komponenten besteht, die direkt über den Play Store aktualisiert werden können. Zuvor war das unter der internen Bezeichnung „Project Mainline“ bekannt und die Änderungen wurden nur in Ausnahmefällen öffentlich kommuniziert. Doch mit dem aktualisierten Namen wurde auch die Transparenz gesteigert und es gibt mehrmals monatlich detaillierte Informationen zu den Verbesserungen.

Die Google System Updates sind unabhängig von den Google Play Services Updates und den Updates über den Google Play Store. Während sich die System Updates tatsächlich auf das Betriebssystem beziehen, sind die Play Services für den Aufsatz und das Framework verantwortlich. Der Google Play Store aktualisiert die vom Benutzer verwendeten Apps und ist damit in der obersten Ebene der mittlerweile dreistufigen Update-Pyramide. Dennoch beziehen sich auch im Monat Mai die meisten Updates auf Verbesserungen rund um den Google Play Store, so wie in fast jedem Monat.

Hier nun die Details zur bereits dritten Update-Runde in diesem Monat. Die Updates tragen das Datum vom 16. Mai und werden möglicherweise in der kommenden Woche noch einmal von einem finalen Mai-Update gefolgt – prognostizieren lässt sich das aber nicht. Für die Updates gibt es keinen festen Ablauf, aber in den letzten Monaten ließ sich das gut beobachten. Im Folgenden findet ihr die aktuellen Updates. Neu dazugestoßen sind die verbesserte Family Link-Verwaltung sowie die Video-Unterstützung für Android Automotive.









Critical Fixes [Auto, Phone, Tablet, TV, Wear OS] Bug fixes for account management and system management & diagnostics related services.[2] Account Management [Phone, Tablet] Migration of the existing device setup onboarding flow for supervised work accounts to a web based experience.[2]

[Phone] Ability for parents to set a persistent launcher on devices supervised with Family Link using local parental controls.[2] Device Connections [Auto, Phone, TV] Nearby Share now allows users to share content more seamlessly between their devices logged into the same account.[2]

[Auto] Support for installation and use of video streaming apps in-car infotainment systems through Android Automotive.[2] Google Play Store Improvements to Play-as-you-download feature to let gamers start playing mobile games while the app download continues to reduce waiting times.[3]

New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love.[3]

Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation.[3]

New features to the Play Pass and Play Points programs.[3]

Enhancements to Google Play Billing.[3]

Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe.[3]

Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.[3] Support [Auto, Phone, Tablet, TV, Wear OS] Design improvements to Google Help app.[2] System Management Updates to system management services that improve stability & performance.[2] Developer Services New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support ads, location services and utilities related developer services in their apps.[2]

New developer service and user experience to allow users to select specific photos or videos to share with an app rather than granting permission to all media files on the device. See https://developer.android.com/about/versions/13/features/photopicker for more information [2] Available through Google Play services v22.15 updated on 05/16/2022.

[3] Available through Google Play Store v30.3 updated on 05/16/2022.

» Android: Neues Google System Update bringt stärkere Family Link-Kontrolle – kommt ein Pixel Launcher Kids?

» Android Auto: Google bringt Videos von YouTube & Co zu Android Automotive – auch als Cast-Empfänger

[Google Support]