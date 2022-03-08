Android: Google rollt Dutzende Verbesserungen und Bugfixes für die Pixel-Smartphones aus – das ist dabei

Gestern Abend hat Google nicht nur das Android-Sicherheitsupdate veröffentlicht, sondern auch mit einem Pixel Feature Drop nachgelegt, zu dem unter anderem das Update auf Android 12L gehört. Neben den großen funktionellen Updates gab es außerdem noch einen ganzen Schwung an Verbesserungen unter der Haube, die sich aus Bugfixes, behobenen Problemen und einigen neuen Features zusammensetzen. Ein riesiges Paket!



Jedes Android-Sicherheitsupdate bringt immer auch ein separates Paket an Updates für Pixel-Nutzer mit – so auch in diesem Monat. Doch statt der üblichen Handvoll Verbesserungen gibt es im März eine riesige Sammlung behobener Probleme. Google listet diese übersichtlich kategorisch auf, sodass ihr in der folgenden Liste einfach einmal durchschauen müsst, ob ihr unter einem dieser Probleme gelitten habt und euch freuen dürft. Sofern ihr kein Pixel 6 habt.

Nutzer der Pixel 6-Smartphones müssen sich leider auch in diesem Monat wieder etwas länger gedulden, denn Google hat weder das Sicherheitsupdate noch das Feature Drop noch das Pixel Update mit den unten aufgelisteten Verbesserungen rechtzeitig fertig bekommen. In der Ankündigung heißt es, dass sich die Besitzer der Pixel 6-Smartphones erneut bis „Ende des Monats“ gedulden müssen. Als man so etwas zuletzt im Januar ankündigte, war „Ende des Monats“ eher Mitte des Monats.

Die folgende Liste enthält Verbesserungen und Bugfixes aus allen Bereichen, wobei vor allem die Benutzeroberfläche eine große Rolle spielt, bei der viele kleine Problemchen aufgetreten sind. Der Kernel-Bereich erhält vor allem Updates für die einzelnen Geräte. Welches Update für welches Gerät ausgerollt wird, könnt ihr an den Ziffern hinter den Einträgen ablesen. Gibt es keine Ziffer, gilt das Update für alle Geräte.









Audio Fixes & improvements for audio playback issues in certain apps *[1]. Battery & Power Fix for issue causing inadvertent „Unplug Charger“ notification to appear while charging in certain conditions *[2].

General improvements for battery & thermal performance in certain conditions *[2].

General improvements for wireless charging in certain conditions *[3]. Biometrics General improvements for face unlock stability & performance *[4].

General improvements for fingerprint sensor stability & performance *[2]. Bluetooth Fix for issue causing Bluetooth to turn on after disabling in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing occasional audio glitches during playback with certain Bluetooth devices *[2].

Fix for issue preventing Bluetooth to be enabled in certain conditions *[2].

General improvements for Bluetooth stability & performance *[1]. Camera Fix for issue causing frame drop during video capture in certain modes and conditions *[2].

General image quality improvements in camera preview/capture *[2].

General improvements for camera stability & performance *[2]. Display & Graphics Fix for issue causing display refresh rate to lock at 60Hz under certain conditions *[2].

Fix for issue occasionally causing a green flicker to appear in certain media apps when playing HDR content *[2].

Fix for occasional screen flicker in notification shade when dragging from top of screen *[2].

Fix for occasional white screen flash after display goes to sleep *[1].

General improvements for Adaptive brightness response in certain conditions *[2]. Framework Fix for issue causing persistent new device setup prompt to appear in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing screensaver to turn on while toggled off *[1].

General improvements for keyboard responsiveness & performance *[1]. Sensors Fix for issue causing Active Edge to take a screenshot instead of opening Assistant in certain conditions *[5].

Fix for issue causing device to occasionally continue vibrating after accepting or dismissing a call *[1].

Fix for issue preventing auto-rotate to detect device orientation in certain conditions *[2].

Fix for issue causing weaker haptic feedback in certain conditions *[2].

General improvements for Lift-to-wake response & performance *[2].

General improvements for Quick Tap response & performance *[6].

General improvements for sensor stability & response in certain conditions *[2]. System Fix for issue causing inadvertent „device corrupt“ error to appear in certain conditions *[2].

Fix for issue occasionally preventing OTA updates to install *[7].

General improvements for memory efficiency & performance *[8].

General improvements for system stability & performance *[1].

Kernel update to 4.9.292 for Pixel 3a & Pixel 3a XL.

Kernel update to 4.14.257 for Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL & Pixel 4a.

Kernel update to 4.19.220 for Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5 & Pixel 5a (5G).

Kernel update to 5.10.66 for Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro. Telephony Fix for issue causing device to reboot repeatedly after transferring SIM *[9].

Fix for issue causing network data icon to disappear after sending an MMS message in certain conditions *[1].

General improvements for network connection stability & performance *[1]. Touch General improvements for fingerprint sensor stability & performance *[2].









User Interface Add shortcut to open Calendar app from At A Glance on home screen *[1].

Fix for issue causing „Add a language“ list to overlap with title text in Settings *[1].

Fix for issue causing bottom layer of system navigation to disappear in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing Bubbles info overlay to appear misaligned over apps under certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing certain home screen content to display under lock screen when animation duration is customized *[1].

Fix for issue causing certain home screen icons to appear misaligned in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing certain widgets to render incorrectly on home screen after setting up device from a backup *[1].

Fix for issue causing delay before available networks appear in Internet Tile under certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing error while adding widgets to home screen after downgrading apps *[1].

Fix for issue causing fingerprint unlock icon to appear invisible on lock screen in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing fingerprint unlock to appear disabled while Smart Lock is enabled under certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing incoming notifications to occasionally render over Quick Settings while notification shade is expanded *[1].

Fix for issue causing incorrect colors or theme to display in Quick Settings in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing longer load times for UI after unlock in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing notification shade to collapse after unlocking device when replying to a notification from the lock screen *[1].

Fix for issue causing notifications to display as invisible on lock screen under certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing occasional animation stutter while using Overview in landscape mode *[1].

Fix for issue causing occasional flicker on lock screen when tapping to expand notifications *[1].

Fix for issue causing Picture-in-Picture (PIP) controls to display misaligned from window in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing Picture-in-Picture (PIP) windows to dismiss when flinging across the screen under certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing Quick Settings overlay to stay on the screen in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing recent apps to not display in Overview under certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing the end of the „All Apps“ list in Settings to cut off if certain apps are disabled *[1].

Fix for issue causing wallpaper to appear blurred after locking screen with app drawer open *[1].

Fix for issue enabling Quick Settings toggles to be tapped from home screen in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing app splash screens to flash on screen without a transition *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing battery charge level to incorrectly display on Ambient display (AOD) *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing blank background on home screen after setting wallpaper *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing device wallpaper to flash before resuming app after unlocking the device *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing gap between app icons to appear in app drawer *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing icons and text in connected devices Settings page to appear misaligned *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing prompt to disable mobile network to appear when scrolling in Network settings screen *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing silent notifications to appear under alerting section in notification shade *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing the launcher to crash when when entering overview in 3-button navigation mode *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing the notification shade to appear transparent in the launcher *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing volume slider overlay to jump to the edge of the screen before disappearing *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing widgets with dynamic theming to display using a different color palette after waking device *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally preventing weather information to display in At A Glance widget on home screen *[1].

Fix for issue preventing conversation bubble to be dismissed in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue preventing double-tap to wake from being disabled under certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue preventing mirroring device screen to cast display under certain conditions *[1].

General improvements for performance in certain UI transitions and animations *[1].

General improvements for split screen support with certain third party launchers *[1]. Wi-Fi Fix for issue causing Wi-Fi network connection to drop unexpectedly under certain conditions *[2].

General improvements for Wi-Fi stability & performance *[1].

*[1] Included on Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro

*[2] Included on Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro

*[3] Included on Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 5, Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro

*[4] Included on Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL

*[5] Included on Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL

*[6] Included on Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro

*[7] Included on Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5 & Pixel 5a (5G)

*[8] Included on Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5 & Pixel 5a (5G)

*[9] Included on Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a

» Android 12L ist da! Google veröffentlicht finale Version des neuen Betriebssystems für alle Pixel-Smartphones

» Pixel 6a: Neuer Leak verrät Details zu Googles neuem Budget-Smartphone – Benchmark zeigt starken Tensor

[Google Support]