Stadia: Terraria startet auf Googles Spieleplattform – Entwickler hat Stadia-Boykott zurückgezogen (UPDATE)
Google möchte im Laufe der nächsten Jahre mehr als 400 neue Spiele auf die Spieleplattform Stadia bringen und einer davon startet schon in der kommenden Woche: Terraria. Terraria wurde bereits vor einigen Wochen angekündigt, dann unter großem Medien-Echo vom Entwickler zurückgezogen und nach dem Beilegen aller Streitigkeiten nun doch wieder in Aussicht gestellt. UPDATE: Das Spiel ist ab sofort verfügbar.
Dieser Fall hat sehr viel Aufmerksamkeit erregt und scheint nun noch zu einem Happy End zu kommen: Nachdem Google den Co-Creator des Spiels Terraria aus dem privaten Google-Konto ausgesperrt und dieses Problem über mehr als vier Wochen nicht gelöst hatte, platzte diesem die Hutschnur und er verkündete das Ende der Entwicklung für Stadia. Schon vor zwei Wochen wurde folgendes Statement veröffentlicht, in dem das Studio mitteilt, dass das Konto endlich entsperrt wurde und der Titel nun doch noch erscheinen wird.
As you may have noticed, we had a ton of issues to kick off the year stemming from the locking-down of Redigit’s entire Google account in early January. After a month of pushing (and with the immense support of our fans), Google finally reached out and was able to provide a lot of transparency around the situation and to restore access to all of our accounts.
Due to the hard work the Stadia team has put in – as well as our partners at 505 Games – we have decided that we will allow the upcoming launch [of] Terraria on Google Stadia to proceed. The Terraria Stadia build is based on the DR Studios 1.4.0.5 (latest) build, and is currently at Google for certification review.
Ob für diesen überraschenden Sinneswandel Geld geflossen ist, ist leider nicht bekannt. Die zeitliche Nähe lässt aber vermuten, dass der Titel beim damaligen Statement (siehe unten) bereits vollständig fertig entwickelt war. Erst vor wenigen Tagen wurde bekannt, dass Google Dutzende Millionen Dollar für Spiele-Portierungen ausgegeben hat. Gut möglich, dass man auch den Terraria-Entwickler daran erinnert hat.
I absolutely have not done anything to violate your terms of service, so I can take this no other way than you deciding to burn this bridge. Consider it burned. #Terraria for @GoogleStadia is canceled. My company will no longer support any of your platforms moving forward.
— Andrew Spinks (@Demilogic) February 8, 2021
Get ready to unleash your imagination! The world will be your canvas when Terraria arrives March 18 on #Stadia. pic.twitter.com/vDbJiANry8
— Stadia (@GoogleStadia) March 10, 2021
UPDATE 18. März:
Es ist tatsächlich geschehen und Terraria steht ab sofort bei Stadia zum Spielen zur Verfügung. Der Preis liegt bei schlanken 9,99 Euro.
