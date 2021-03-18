Stadia: Terraria startet auf Googles Spieleplattform – Entwickler hat Stadia-Boykott zurückgezogen (UPDATE)

Google möchte im Laufe der nächsten Jahre mehr als 400 neue Spiele auf die Spieleplattform Stadia bringen und einer davon startet schon in der kommenden Woche: Terraria. Terraria wurde bereits vor einigen Wochen angekündigt, dann unter großem Medien-Echo vom Entwickler zurückgezogen und nach dem Beilegen aller Streitigkeiten nun doch wieder in Aussicht gestellt. UPDATE: Das Spiel ist ab sofort verfügbar.



Dieser Fall hat sehr viel Aufmerksamkeit erregt und scheint nun noch zu einem Happy End zu kommen: Nachdem Google den Co-Creator des Spiels Terraria aus dem privaten Google-Konto ausgesperrt und dieses Problem über mehr als vier Wochen nicht gelöst hatte, platzte diesem die Hutschnur und er verkündete das Ende der Entwicklung für Stadia. Schon vor zwei Wochen wurde folgendes Statement veröffentlicht, in dem das Studio mitteilt, dass das Konto endlich entsperrt wurde und der Titel nun doch noch erscheinen wird.

As you may have noticed, we had a ton of issues to kick off the year stemming from the locking-down of Redigit’s entire Google account in early January. After a month of pushing (and with the immense support of our fans), Google finally reached out and was able to provide a lot of transparency around the situation and to restore access to all of our accounts.

Due to the hard work the Stadia team has put in – as well as our partners at 505 Games – we have decided that we will allow the upcoming launch [of] Terraria on Google Stadia to proceed. The Terraria Stadia build is based on the DR Studios 1.4.0.5 (latest) build, and is currently at Google for certification review.