Stadia: Google bringt wieder einige neue Spiele auf die Spieleplattform – diese Titel stehen jetzt zur Verfügung

Google legt bei der Spieleplattform Stadia nach und hat nach einer etwas längeren Pause mal wieder eine Reihe von neuen Spieletiteln angekündigt. Alle angekündigten Spiele sind noch in dieser Woche verfügbar und können zum Teil kostenlos im Rahmen des Stadia Pro-Abos gespielt werden. Wie immer gilt aber auch, dass die Spiele nicht auf das iPhone kommen, ansonsten aber auf allen Plattformen gezockt werden können.



Google hat wieder einige neue Spiele angekündigt, die ab sofort bei Stadia zur Verfügung stehen oder noch im Laufe dieser Woche den Weg auf die Spieleplattform finden werden. Im Fall von Rock of Ages III, das bereits seit dem Wochenende gezockt werden kann, ist es sogar kostenlos über das Stadia Pro-Abo verfügbar und erweitert die Liste der Gratis-Spiele erneut.

Rock of Ages III

Rock of Ages III is a toolbox for building your own worlds and then knocking them down! Roll huge boulders down hills, crashing through obstacles and crushing whatever stands in your way. Design your own courses and share them with friends. Rock of Ages III launched free on Stadia Pro August 14.

PGA Tour 2021

Start living your dream as a pro golfer in PGA Tour 2K21. Make a name for yourself and master the links with a deeply customizable experience that embraces every aspect of professional golf. Build your reputation as you take on the world’s greatest pros and courses. PGA Tour 2K21 arrives on the Stadia store August 21.









Spiritfarer

In Spiritfarer, become the ferry master for spirits on their way to the afterlife. Beautiful hand-drawn graphics and poignant writing complement this thoughtful and inspiring tale. Check out Spiritfarer when it releases on Stadia later this week.

SUPERHOT: Mind Control Delete

Do you like time-bending, slow-mo, action-packed, cinematic FPS ninja-like puzzle challenges? Then play SUPERHOT: Mind Control Delete, the long-awaited sequel to the fan favorite hit shooter where time only moves when you do. SUPERHOT: Mind Control Delete hits Stadia today.

DOOM (2016)

DOOM Eternal has already rocked your world. Now, play the DOOM that set a new gold standard for modern FPS games. Enjoy more demon slaying action with one of the best shooters of the decade instantly on Stadia. DOOM (2016) is ready to buy on Stadia today.

