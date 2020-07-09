Stadia: Google kündigt neue Titel für die Spieleplattform an – diese Spiele werden bald verfügbar sein (Videos)
Google hat der Spieleplattform Stadia in den letzten Monaten viele neue Titel spendiert und nun geht es schon wieder mit den nächsten Neuzugängen weiter. Google hat nun zwei neue Spiele angekündigt, die einen weiteren kleinen Schritt auf dem in Richtung 120 neue Titel für das Jahr 2020 machen sollen. Zusammengefasst werden die beiden neuen Spiele unter dem Titel „emotional journey“ – es geht um große Stories.
Stadia füllt sich weiter: Google hat erneut zwei Spiele angekündigt, auf die alle interessierten Spieler nicht mehr lange warten müssen: Die beiden Neuzugänge sollen vor allem mit ihren Stories punkten und werden von Google als „emotional journeys“ beschrieben. Die nun veröffentlichten Ankündigungen inklusive Videos machen wie üblich Lust auf mehr. Leider gibt es noch kein konkretes Datum außer „soon“. Und in den nächsten Wochen wird es Google weitere Ankündigungen geben.
El Hijo – A wild west tale
El Hijo – A Wild West Tale is an exciting non-violent stealth game, in which you guide a 6-year-old boy on his quest to find his mother. Across a remote monastery, a harsh and unforgiving stretch of desert, and a frontier town rife with crime and villainy, players will need to find solutions to progress by combining stealth and puzzle-solving.
Features:
- Survive the Wild West with the cleverness of a young hero
- Explore dark monasteries, deserts, and boomtowns in a spaghetti-western world
- Merge with the shadows to hide from the lawless
- Solve playfully tricky environmental puzzles
- Use a playful arsenal of tactical toys to bypass and distract diverse desperadoes
- Inspire other children towards the path to freedom
- Enjoy the gripping storyline of a brave son searching for his mother
Celeste
Help Madeline survive her inner demons on her journey to the top of Celeste Mountain, in this super-tight, hand-crafted platformer from the creators of multiplayer classic TowerFall. Brave hundreds of challenges, uncover devious secrets, and piece together the mystery of the mountain.
Features:
- A narrative-driven, single-player adventure like mom used to make, with a charming cast of characters and a touching story of self-discovery
- A massive mountain teeming with 700+ screens of hardcore platforming challenges and devious secrets
- Brutal B-side chapters to unlock, built for only the bravest mountaineers
- IGF “Excellence in Audio” finalist, with over 2 hours of original music led by dazzling live piano and catchy synth beats
