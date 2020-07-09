Stadia: Google kündigt neue Titel für die Spieleplattform an – diese Spiele werden bald verfügbar sein (Videos)

Google hat der Spieleplattform Stadia in den letzten Monaten viele neue Titel spendiert und nun geht es schon wieder mit den nächsten Neuzugängen weiter. Google hat nun zwei neue Spiele angekündigt, die einen weiteren kleinen Schritt auf dem in Richtung 120 neue Titel für das Jahr 2020 machen sollen. Zusammengefasst werden die beiden neuen Spiele unter dem Titel „emotional journey“ – es geht um große Stories.



Stadia füllt sich weiter: Google hat erneut zwei Spiele angekündigt, auf die alle interessierten Spieler nicht mehr lange warten müssen: Die beiden Neuzugänge sollen vor allem mit ihren Stories punkten und werden von Google als „emotional journeys“ beschrieben. Die nun veröffentlichten Ankündigungen inklusive Videos machen wie üblich Lust auf mehr. Leider gibt es noch kein konkretes Datum außer „soon“. Und in den nächsten Wochen wird es Google weitere Ankündigungen geben.

El Hijo – A Wild West Tale is an exciting non-violent stealth game, in which you guide a 6-year-old boy on his quest to find his mother. Across a remote monastery, a harsh and unforgiving stretch of desert, and a frontier town rife with crime and villainy, players will need to find solutions to progress by combining stealth and puzzle-solving.

Features: